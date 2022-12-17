Today is 17 December 2022 and thus we bring you a list of some significant events that took place on this date in the past. Let’s dig deeper to unveil some historical incidents that occurred on today’s date and also affected the world to a great extent.

17 December: Historical Events

1903 – Wright brothers made the first successful flight

On this date back in 1903, the famous Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur Wright successfully managed to make sustained flights in an airplane. They successfully flew the first free, controlled flight of a power-driven, heavier-than-air plane.

1989 – The Simpsons made its debut as a Christmas special

A famous animated television series, The Simpsons on 17 December 1989 made its debut as a Christmas special (Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire) and was first aired on the Fox Network. While it had earlier appeared as a cartoon shot, the series went on to become a weekly series in 1990.

1992 – North American Free Trade Agreement was signed

On 17 December 1992, the governments of Mexico, Canada, and the United States signed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), thus creating a trilateral trade bloc in North America. An international agreement, NAFTA later came into force on 1 January 1994.

2010 – Rise of the Jasmine Revolution

A young street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire after being repeatedly harassed by government officials for bribes. This led to the rise of a 28-day long campaign of civil resistance in Tunisia which came to be known as the ‘Jasmine Revolution’. This also caused massive unrest which spread rapidly across the country.

2011 – Kim Jong II passed away

The enigmatic and reclusive dictator of North Korea, ruler Kim Jong II reportedly died on 17 December 2011 due to a heart attack while travelling on a train. He was later succeeded by his youngest son, Kim Jong-Un.

2014 – US-Cuba reestablish diplomatic relations

After having a strained relationship for several decades since Fidel Castro overthrew a US-backed government, it was finally on 17 December 2014 when both the United States and Cuba joined hands to reestablish diplomatic relations and signed an agreement to normalise relations to eventually end the longstanding embargo. While it was announced by Raúl Modesto Castro in Cuba, it was Barack Obama in the United States.

