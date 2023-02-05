A number of major events mark 5 February as an important part of history. On this day in 1900, the first of the two Hay-Pauncefote Treaties was signed between the United States and England. On the same day in 1985, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was born and later went on to become one of the greatest in the game. On 5 February 2003, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell presented the proof that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in front of the United Nations Secretary Council. On that very day in 2020, US President Donald Trump was acquitted in the U.S. Senate impeachment hearing.

5 February- Historic Events:

First Hay-Pauncefote Treaty; 1900:

The first Hay-Pauncefote Treaty was signed on 5 February 1900, following negotiations between U.S. Secretary of State John Milton Hay and British Ambassador Lord Pauncefote regarding the amendment of the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty of 1850 by which the two countries would jointly control the Panama Canal. Since the first Hay-Pauncefote agreement continued to limit American rights regarding the projected canal, the U.S. Senate decided not to ratify it. The 1900 pact was unquestionably revoked by the second treaty, which was accepted by both governments and granted the United States complete autonomy.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born; 1985:

On 5 February 1985, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Funchal, Portugal. He started off his footballing career for his native club Sporting before jetting off to England. In 2003, English Premier League giant Manchester United signed him and there was no turning back for Ronaldo since then. He is the only player in the history of football to play in three different major leagues for iconic teams like the Red Devils in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.

In 2016, Ronaldo led the Portugal national team to win the European Championship- the country’s first major international title. The 38-year-old has won as many as five Ballon d’Or titles during his decorated career. Currently, he is a part of the Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr which he joined after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Stage prepared for the Iraq War; 2003:

During January and February 2003, President Bush, other top American officials, and British Prime Minister Tony Blair frequently stressed that Iraq had little time left to cooperate with U.N. weapons inspectors during the U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf. U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell appeared before the UN Security Council on 5 February to provide proof that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and presented a security threat. Later, on 19 March of the same year, a strike against a site where Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and senior lieutenants were allegedly gathering officially started the Iraq War. President Bush had set Saddam an ultimatum on 17 March to evacuate the nation or face war.

US President Donald Trump was acquitted; 2020:

Nine months before he asked voters in a bitterly divided America to give him another term in office, former president Donald Trump was acquitted in the U.S. Senate impeachment hearing on 5 February 2020 thanks to fellow Republicans who came together to defend him. In the most turbulent period of his tumultuous presidency, the businessman-turned-politician survived just the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, much like the two other impeached presidents.

On the two articles of impeachment, which were passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on 18 December, Trump was mostly cleared along party lines. The number of votes necessary to convict Trump and remove him from office under the terms of the U.S. Constitution fell far short of the two-thirds majority. By a vote of 52-48, the Senate cleared Trump of charges of misusing his position of authority by ordering an investigation against political rival Joe Biden.

