Have a look at the significant events in detail that took place on 23 February:

1905 – The first Rotary Club was established by Paul P. Harris

Chicago attorney Paul P. Harris founded the Rotary Club of Chicago Illinois, on 23 February 1905. The organisation was formed so that the professionals coming from diverse backgrounds could share ideas and have meaningful and lifelong friendships. Over time, the club’s reach and vision gradually expanded to humanitarian service. The day is marked as World Understanding and Peace Day across the globe.

1945 – Six US servicemen raised the American flag over Mount Suribachi

On this day in 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima (from 19 February to 26 March), six Marines put the American flag at the summit of Mount Suribachi. The incident was photographed by the journalist Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press. His image soon became popular across the globe.

1965 – British-born comedian Stan Laurel passed away at 74

On 23 February, 1965, British comedian Stan Laurel passed away at the age of 74. Laurel, who was one half of the ionic comic duo Laurel and Hardy, was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1960 for his contributions to comedy. The duo’s films include Our Relations, A Chump at Oxford, Sons of the Desert and Way Out West.

2000 – Carlos Santana won eight Grammy Awards for Supernatural

Mexican-born American musician Carlos Santana won eight Grammy awards on 23 February 2000, including the highly coveted Record of the Year and Album of the Year trophies for his blockbuster Supernatural LP. The album had been released the previous year and quickly topped the charts. It has been certified 15 times platinum since its release.

