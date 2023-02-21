Several notable events have taken place today, 21 February. On 21 February 1916, the Battle of Verdun, one of the bloodiest conflicts in World War I, began. In 1921, military officer Reza Khan overthrew Iran’s Qajar dynasty, paving the way for him eventually assuming power as the Shah of the country. On this day in 1965, civil rights leader Malcolm X was assassinated while he was giving a speech. In 1972, US President Richard Nixon became the first US President to visit the People’s Republic of China while in office. Take a look at other significant events that occurred today:

1916- Battle of Verdun started:

One of the bloodiest conflicts in World War I, the Battle of Verdun began between French and German troops on this day in 1921. The total casualties of the battle numbered more than 700,000 – 305,000 killed and missing and 400,000 wounded, with equal losses on both sides. The Battle of Verdun lasted till 18 December 1916 and ended with the French forces repulsing the German attack.

1921- Reza Khan overthrew the Qajars:

Reza Khan, who later styled himself as Reza Shah Pahlavi, overthrew Iran’s Qajar dynasty to establish his rule. The military officer was assisted by 1,200 men, with whose aid he captured the capital Tehran. A few years later, he declared himself as the Shah of Iran and announced the start of the Pahlavi dynasty.

1965- Malcolm X assassinated:

Malcom X, African American civil rights leader and Black Nationalism supporter, was assassinated on 21 February 1965. Malcolm was also a big proponent of the Nation of Islam, which blended ideals of black nationalism with traditional Islamic ideas. He was assassinated while giving a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. Three members of the Nation of Islam were arrested as suspects. Malcolm X became even more popular after the posthumous publication of his book The Autobiography of Malcolm X.

1972- Nixon visits China:

On this day in 1972, US President Richard Nixon visited the People’s Republic of China (PRC), ending a 21-year period of strained ties between the countries. It was the first visit by an American head of state while in office. The visit had been preceded by low-level talks, and what is famously called ‘ping-pong diplomacy’ by American and Chinese table-tennis teams in reciprocal tours. The visit ended by the Shanghai Communique, which recognised the principle of ‘One China’- that called the communist PRC as the “the sole legal Government of China.”

1995- Steve Fossett became first to fly solo across the Pacific in a balloon:

American businessman Steve Fossett created history as the first person to fly solo in a balloon across the Pacific Ocean. The business magnet also held many other records to his name. In 2002, the adventurer became the first person to circumnavigate the world solo on a balloon. In 2005, Fossett etched his name in the record books by becoming the first person to fly an airplane around the world solo without stopping or refuelling the aircraft.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.