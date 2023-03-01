On this day: Significant events that occurred on 1 March in the past

Various important events took place today 1 March. While US President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps on this day in 1961, pop singer Justin Bieber was born on 1 March 1994. March First Movement was launched by protesters in Seoul on this day in 1919. The construction of Hoover Dam was completed on this day in 1936. On 1 March 1922, Israeli statesman and soldier Yitzhak Rabin was born. US Supreme Court made it unconstitutional to execute convicts under 18 years of age on 1 March 2005. The infant son of US aviator Charles A. Lindbergh was abducted from his home on this very day in 1932.

1961 – US President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps

US President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps on 1 March 1961 via his Peace Corps Act. The Peace Corps aims to help people of interested countries and areas to meet their requirements for trained workers.

1994 – Pop singer Justin Bieber was born

On this day in 1994, Canadian singer Justin Bieber was born in Stratford, Ontario. Beiber is famous for his appealing pop songs and fresh-faced good looks. The star became popular after his first hit song “One Time” released in 2009.

1919 – March First Movement was launched by protesters in Seoul

Protesters in Seoul, South Korea launched the March First Movement on 1 March 1919. The movement was a series of demonstrations for Korean national independence from Japan and soon spread throughout the nation. The March First Movement is also referred to as Samil Independence Movement.

1936 – The construction of Hoover Dam was completed

The Hoover Dam on the Colorado River at the Arizona–Nevada border was completed after 5 years of construction. In the US, it is the highest concrete arch dam, stands at a height of 726.4 feet, and has a length of 1,244 feet.

1922 – Israeli statesman and soldier Yitzhak Rabin Yitzhak Rabin was born

On this day in 1922, Israeli statesman and soldier Yitzhak Rabin was born. He engaged in peace negotiations with the Palestinians as the Prime Minister of Israel. For this, he won a share of the 1994 Nobel Prize for Peace.

2005 – US Supreme Court made it unconstitutional to execute convicts under 18 years of age

On 1 March 2005, the US Supreme Court ordered that it was unconstitutional to execute convicts who were under the age of 18 years during the time of their crimes.

1932 – American aviator Charles A. Lindbergh’s infant son had been abducted from his home

The infant son of Charles A. Lindbergh, an American aviator, was abducted from his home on 1 March 1932. Later, Bruno Hauptmann was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of the baby.

1954 – Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard was born

American filmmaker Ron Howard was born on this day in 1954, who had first gotten famous as a child actor. He later turned into an Academy Award-winning director. Howard first made an appearance on the screen at the age of 18 months in Frontier Woman (1955).

2014 – French film director Alain Resnais passed away at the age of 91 years

French film director Alain Resnais died on this day in 2014 at the age of 91 years. In the late 1950s, Resnais was the leader of the New Wave of unorthodox influential movie directors in France. Some of his major works are Hiroshima mon amour (Hiroshima, My Love) in 1959 and L’Année dernière à Marienbad (Last Year at Marienbad) in 1961.

