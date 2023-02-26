Some significant events took place today, 26 February. World Trade Center was bombed by the terrorists on this day in 1993. Later, the Islamic radicals were convicted of the crime. Congress established Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on this day in 1919. Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African American teenager, was fatally shot on this day in 2012. After this, national debates regarding racial profiling and racism were ensued. On this same day in 1928, Fats Domino, American singer and pianist, was born. Grand Teton National Park was established in Wyoming on this day in 1950. American novelist James Jones published “From Here to Eternity” on this day in 1951.

Let’s have a look at the important incidents that happened today in the past in detail:

1993 – World Trade Center was bombed

On 26 February 1993, The World Trade Center in New York City had been bombed in an act of terrorism. In the unfortunate devastation, a truck bomb was exploded in a basement-level parking garage under the World Trade Center complex. The explosion caused six fatalities and over 1000 people were injured. Later, the Islamic radicals were convicted of the heinous crime.

1919 – Establishment of Grand Canyon National Park in northwestern Arizona

Congress passed An Act on 26 February 1919 to establish Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. The Grand Canyon of the Colorado River in north-western Arizona is among the greatest natural wonders in the world. Some of the tribes living in Grand Canyon region are Hopi, Paiute, Havasupai, Navajo, Zuni, and Hualapai.

2012 – Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African American teenager, was fatally shot

An unarmed African American teenager, Trayvon Martin, was fatally shot as he was returning from a convenience store in Sanford on 26 February 2012. The person who shot him was a neighbourhood-watch volunteer, George Zimmerman. Zimmerman later successfully argued that he did this in self-defence. After this, national debates regarding racial profiling and racism were ensued.

1928 – American singer and pianist Fats Domino was born

Fats Domino, American singer and pianist, was born on this day in 1928. He was a rhythm-and-blues standout who turned into one of the first rock-and-roll stars.

1929 – Grand Teton National Park was established

On this day in 1950, Grand Teton National Park was established in Wyoming. It was expanded to include majority of the Jackson Hole National Monument. The national park has usually a cool montane climate, with severe winters and warm summers.

1951 – American novelist James Jones published ‘From Here to Eternity’

American novelist James Jones published the book “From Here to Eternity” on 26 February 1951. The novel is about the US Army in Hawaii ahead of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The book was later adopted into an Academy Award-winning film.

