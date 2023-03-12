Various notable incidents took place today, 12 March 2023. Mahatma Gandhi started the Salt March on this day in 1930. Finland agreed to the peace terms of Soviet Union on 12 March 1940. Late US President Harry S. Truman pronounced what came to be called as the “Truman Doctrine” on this day in 1947. Janet Reno became the first woman to hold the office of US attorney general on this day in 1993. Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary became the members of NATO on 12 March 1999. WHO issued a worldwide health alert for SARS on this day in 2003. American hedge-fund investment manager Bernie Madoff pled guilty to crimes related to Ponzi scheme on this day in 2009.

Let’s have a look at the important events that took place today in detail:

1930 – Mahatma Gandhi commenced the Salt March

Mahatma Gandhi had started the Salt march on 12 March 1930. Salt March was a non-violent protest against the British rule. The march was the first step in an even-larger campaign of civil disobedience (Satyagraha). Satyagraha got Gandhi widespread support by Indians and worldwide attention.

1940 – Finland agreed to the peace terms of Soviet Union

Finland agreed to the peace terms of Soviet Union to end the Russo-Finnish War on this day in 1940. The peace terms included the construction of a Soviet naval base on the Hanko Peninsula and the cession of western Karelia.

1947 – Truman Doctrine was pronounced

On 12 March 1947, late US President Harry S. Truman pronounced what came to be called as the “Truman Doctrine” when he asked US Congress to provide appropriate aid for Greece and Turkey. Both Greece and Turkey were going through communist threats at that time.

1993 – Janet Reno became the first woman to hold the position of US attorney general

American lawyer and public official Janet Reno became the first woman attorney general of the United Nations on this day in 1993. She held the office from 1993 to 2001.

1999 – Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary became members of NATO

Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary became the members of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on 12 March 1999 shortly before the 50th anniversary of the group.

2003 – WHO issued a worldwide health alert for SARS

A worldwide health alert was issued by World Health Organization (WHO) on this day in 2003 regarding an illness that was later termed as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) by the agency. SARS had struck hundreds of people in Hong Kong, China, and Vietnam.

2009 – American hedge-fund investment manager Bernie Madoff pled guilty to crimes related to a Ponzi scheme

American hedge-fund investment manager Bernie Madoff pled guilty to many crimes associated with his operation of a Ponzi scheme on 12 March 2009. Ponzi scheme is a financial swindle where the investors are repaid with the money which is gathered from the later investors instead of the income actually generated from the investment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.