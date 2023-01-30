On this day: Remembering historic happenings that occurred on 30 January

Each day of the calendar has seen a number of major events among which some certainly deserve a place in history. The same goes for the day – 30 December. On this day, India celebrates Martyrs’ Day in memory of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. The greatest maritime disaster happened on 30 January 1945 following the sinking of the German cruise ship- Wilhelm Gustloff. On the same day in 1972, the Army’s Parachute Regiment in Northern Ireland opened fire on civil rights marchers, causing the death of 13 people. Later, the day got the moniker “Bloody Sunday.” On that very day in 2011, the first celebration of Fred Korematsu Day took place at the University of California.

30 January – Historic Events:

Martyrs’ Day & Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination:

Mahatma Gandhi, who spread the idea of non-violence during India’s freedom struggle, was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Vinayak Godse. Godse, a Hindu nationalist from Maharashtra, shot Gandhiji in the chest three times from point-blank range during a multi-faith prayer meeting in Birla House, New Delhi. Now, India celebrates its Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas on this day in memory of the Father of the Nation. Martyrs’ Day is also observed on 23 March to pay homage to three revolutionaries including Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar who were hanged to death by the British.

Wilhelm Gustloff disaster; 1945:

On 30 January 1945, Wilhelm Gustloff – a German ocean liner – was sunk by a Soviet submarine, resulting in the death of as many as 9,000 passengers. Owing to the casualties in the sinking, the event is considered the greatest maritime disaster in history. The Gustloff served as a public engagement vessel in addition to being a cruise ship. On 10 April 1938, it acted as a voting location for Germans and Austrians who used to reside in England for the annexation of Austria.

Bloody Sunday; 1972:

On 30 January 1972, members of the Army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside, a neighbourhood in Londonderry with a high Catholic population, leaving 13 people dead and at least 15 more wounded. The day was later given the name “Bloody Sunday”. Many people consider it to be among the worst days of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Five months earlier, in August 1971, a new rule that gave the government the ability to detain people without trial-internment was adopted against a backdrop of growing violence and more bombings in Northern Ireland. The administration had come to the conclusion that this was the only way to regain control. On that day in January, thousands of people gathered in Derry for a rally called by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association to protest incarceration.

Fred Korematsu Day; 2011:

On 30 January 2011, Fred Korematsu Day was celebrated for the first time at the University of California in Berkeley in memory of Japanese-American civil rights activist Fred Korematsu who was known for preventing the internment of Japanese Americans. On the occasion of the very first celebration, books and other educational materials were distributed among teachers for classroom use. The United States Constitution’s protection of American civil liberties and rights is also acknowledged on this day. Later in 2015, a national holiday honouring Fred Korematsu was suggested to be established by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.