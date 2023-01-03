The day, 3 January marks its place in history following a number of significant events taking place over the years. On this day in 1938, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt founded the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis which later got the name ‘March of Dimes’.

On the same day in 1977, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak incorporated tech giant Apple. On 3 January 2004, NASA-sent robotic geologists Spirit and Opportunity touched down on Mars. On that very day in 2008, Hillary Clinton became the first woman US senator.

3 January- Historic Events:

US President Franklin D. Roosevelt founded March of Dimes, 1938:

Franklin D. Roosevelt was the 32nd President of the United States and the first one with a significant physical disability. In 1921, he was diagnosed with polio at the age of 39. On 3 January 1938, he established the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, known as the March of Dimes today. An attorney and personal friend of Roosevelt, Basil O’Connor served as the foundation’s president for more than 30 years. The organisation initially concentrated on the rehabilitation of paralytic polio sufferers and also sponsored the efforts of Jonas Salk and others that resulted in the creation of polio vaccinations.

Apple incorporated, 1977:

On 3 January 1977, two young hackers – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak – incorporated Apple which heralded a new era in the tech world. Apple’s success is largely attributable to its relentless attention to the user experience. Apple is a design-focused company that prefers to develop all aspects of a product, including the hardware, software, and internet services, in-house. It has developed some of the most stunning and user-friendly devices ever because of this strategy. After Job’s death in 2011 due to pancreatic cancer, his long-time deputy Tim Cook became the CEO of Apple and still persists in that position.

NASA’s Spirit and Opportunity landed on Mars, 2004:

On 3 January 2004, Spirit and Opportunity, NASA’s two mechanical geologists, touched down on two opposite sides of the red planet – Mars. These robotic explorers travelled miles across the Martian surface, studying field geology and observing the atmosphere. They had much better mobility than the 1997 Mars Pathfinder rover. Both rovers had discovered evidence of ancient Martian landscapes with intermittently moist and habitable circumstances thanks to their identical, high-tech science instruments.

Hillary Clinton became US senator from New York, 2008:

On 3 January 2008, Hillary Clinton was elected the US Senator from New York and became the first lady in history to win elective office. Senator Clinton engaged in advocating for children and campaigning for health care reform. She participated in a number of senatorial committees, such as the Committee on Armed Services. Living History, Hillary’s highly anticipated biography about her time in the White House, was released in 2003 and broke sales records. She was easily re-elected to the Senate in 2006.

