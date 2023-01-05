A number of notable events happened today, 5 January, making it a historic one. On this day in 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first woman to be elected as governor in the United States. On the same day in 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. On 5 January 2005, the existence of the dwarf planet Eris was discovered in images at California’s Palomar Observatory.

5 January- Historic Events:

Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first female governor in the US; 1924:

Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected the governor of Wyoming on 5 January 1924 succeeding her late husband, incumbent Democrat William Bradford Ross, who passed away before the election. Ross was named vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 1926, the same year that she lost the governor’s race to a Republican. In 1933, she became one of the first women to hold a crucial federal position when President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed her the director of the U.S. Mint. The Roosevelt dime, Jefferson nickel, and steel penny were all introduced by the mint during her 20-year tenure, the last one serving as an emergency measure during World War II.

Golden Gate Bridge’s construction began; 1933:

On 5 January 1933, construction started on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. It was the world’s highest and longest suspension bridge when the construction was finished in 1937. The Golden Gate Bridge turned out to be a symbol of the strength and development of the United States. Furthermore, the masterpiece established a standard for suspension-bridge construction all over the world. Although it has eventually been surpassed by other bridges in size, it is still unparalleled in terms of the beauty of its surroundings. The Golden Gate Bridge is currently believed to be the most photographed bridge in the world.

The dwarf planet Eris was discovered; 2005:

On 5 January 2005, the dwarf planet Eris was discovered in photographs captured two years earlier at Palomar Observatory in California, United States. It is a distant body in the solar system that orbits the Sun much beyond the orbits of Pluto and Neptune in the Kuiper belt. Eris’ revolution takes place once in approximately 560 Earth years in an extremely inclined, elliptical orbit. Its surface looks to be covered with white methane ice. Having a diameter of 2,326 kilometres (1,445 miles), Eris is somewhat smaller than Pluto. Thus, it falls into the category of dwarf planets as established by the International Astronomical Union in August 2006.

Portuguese legend Eusebio passed away; 2014:

On 5 January 2014, Portuguese football star Eusebio died of heart failure at the age of 72. Coming from a poverty-stricken family in Africa, he went on to become an international sporting icon and was also voted one of the 20 best footballers of all time by ESPN. Eusebio’s physical prowess and precise finishing earned him the nickname “the Black Panther”. During his prime, he was regarded as one of the top scorers in the world while playing for Benfica and the Portuguese national team in the 1960s.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.