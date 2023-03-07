Various important incidents took place today, 7 March 2023. Also known as “Master Blaster”, West Indies cricketer Viv Richards was born on this day in 1952 in Antigua. Civil rights protesters in Selma, Alabama faced attack by the state troopers on 7 March 1965.

Also, American boxer Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight to get WBA championship belt on this day in 1987, while American director and writer Stanley Kubrick passed away in England on 7 March 1999. The filmmaker was famous for his outstanding movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey”. American director Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to receive an Academy Award for best director on 7 March 2010.

Let’s have a look at the historical events that took place today in detail:

1952 – West Indian cricketer Viv Richards, also known as “Master Blaster” was born in Antigua

West Indian cricketer Viv Richards was born on 7 March 1952 in Antigua. He was given the name “Master Blaster” as he was considered to be the finest batsman of his generation. In 1974, Richards commenced Test (international) match career for the West Indies team at the age of 22 years. His career encompassed 121 Test matches and lasted till 1993.

1965 – Civil rights protesters in Selma, Alabama faced attack

On 7 March 1965, state troopers attacked the American civil rights activists with nightsticks and tear gas as they crossed a bridge in Selma, Alabama in US. The activists were trying to march to the state capitol in Montgomery.

1987 – American boxer Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight to get WBA championship belt

On this day in 1987, American boxer Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight to get World Boxing Association (WBA) championship belt after he defeated James Smith in 12 rounds. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 20 years after a second-round knockout of Trevor Berbick on 2 November 1986, and received the crown of World Boxing Council (WBC).

1999 – American director and writer Stanley Kubrick passed away in England

American director and writer Stanley Kubrick passed away on 7 March 1999 in England. Kubrick’s movies are characterised by his dramatic visual style, detached perspective, and attention to detail. The filmmaker was famous for his outstanding films like “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Dr. Strangelove”.

2010 – American director Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to receive an Academy Award for best director

American director Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for best director for the movie “The Hurt Locker” (2008) on 7 March 2010. Some of her other works include “Strange Days” (1995) and “The Weight of Water” (2000).

