Various important events occurred today, 2 March in the past. While Moroccan independence was announced on 2 March 1956, Jones-Shafroth Act came into effect on this day in 1917. English actor Daniel Craig was born in Chester, England on 2 March in 1968. United States surgeon general David Satcher was born on this day in 1941 in Anniston, Alabama. The landmark monster movie King Kong had its world premiere on this day in 1933. Famous composer Kurt Weill was born on this day in 1900. American author Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on 2 March 1904. English novelist D.H. Lawrence passed away on this day in 1930. Soviet official Mikhail Gorbachev was born on 2 March in 1931. American basketball player Wilt Chamberlain had scored a record 100 points on this day in 1962.

Let’s have a look at the various important incidents that happened today in detail:

1956 – Moroccan independence was announced

The North African country of Morocco got independence from France on this day in 1956. The sultan Muhammad V formed its first government in Morocco after that.

1917 – Jones-Shafroth Act came into effect

The Jones-Shafroth Act became effective on 2 March 1917, which designated Puerto Rico as a territory of the United States, “organised but unincorporated”. The act had granted US citizenship to Puerto Ricans. The act got its name from the legislators who sponsored it. US Representative William Jones of Virginia and US Senator John Shafroth of Colorado were the ones who sponsored the Jones-Shafroth Act.

1968 – English actor Daniel Craig was born in Chester, England

English actor Daniel Craig was born in Chester, England on this day in 1968. He is the sixth actor to play the role of secret agent James Bond. He played the role of James Bond in five instalments in the film series, from Casino Royale up to No Time to Die.

1941 – United States surgeon general David Satcher was born in Anniston, Alabama

David Satcher was born in Anniston, Alabama on this day in 1941. He was the first African American man to become the US surgeon general. Satcher held this position from 1998 to 2002.

1933 – The landmark monster movie King Kong had its world premiere

The landmark monster movie King Kong had its world premiere on 2 March 1933. It was the first significant feature movie that starred an animated character.

1900 – Composer Kurt Weill was born

On 2 March 1900, Composer Kurt Weill was born in Germany. In collaboration with writer Bertolt Brecht, he created a revolutionary kind of opera of sharp social satire.

1904 – American author and popular writer of children books, Theodor Seuss Geisel, was born

Famous American author Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on this day in 1904. He had written and illustrated very popular children’s books under the pseudonym Dr Seuss. Some of the books he authored are How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1957) and Green Eggs and Ham (1960).

1930 – English novelist D.H. Lawrence passed away

On this day in 1930, English novelist D.H. Lawrence passed away in Vence, France. His ashes were moved to Taos, New Mexico, which was once his residence, in 1935. Some of the popular novels written by him are Sons and Lovers (1913), The Rainbow (1915), and Women in Love (1920).

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev was born

Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet official, was born on 2 March 1931. He had instituted reforms that caused the Cold War to end while he served as the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1985–91) and Soviet Union’s president.

1962 – American basketball player Wilt Chamberlain had scored a record 100 points

American basketball player Wilt Chamberlain had scored a record 100 points in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game on 2 March 1962. The player had successfully tallied 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 victory over the New York Knicks.

1965 – The Sound of Music premiered

The Sound of Music had been premiered on this day in 1965. It was a film adaption of Rodgers and Hammerstein musical play, and won an Oscar for best picture. Based on the real-life story of the Trapp family of Austria, the film was a commercial success.

1995 – Researchers at Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois discovered top quark

On this day in 1995, researchers at Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois discovered the top quark, which is the sixth and most massive quark. The top quark was produced in the Tevatron through a 1.8-TeV proton-antiproton collisions.

1999 – British singer Dusty Springfield passed away at the age of 59 years

British singer Dusty Springfield died at the age of 59 years on 2 March 1999. She got popular during the 1960s beat boom that caused the British Invasion. Some of her hit songs include Son of a Preacher Man.

2009 – Guinea-Bissau President João Bernardo Vieira was assassinated by the government soldiers

Guinea-Bissau President João Bernardo Vieira was assassinated by the government soldiers on this day in 2009, after years of unrest between Vieira and the military.

