On this day: Notable events that happened on 15 March in the past

Many historical events took place today, 15 March. Tsar Nicholas II was forced to abdicate in the first phase of the Russian Revolution on this day in 1917. US President Lyndon B. Johnson gave his “We Shall Overcome speech” on 15 March in 1965. The Academy Award-winning film “The Godfather” premiered with universal acclaim on this day in 1972. Hu Jintao succeeded Jiang Zemin to become the President of China on 15 March 2003. Anti-government protests broke out in some cities across Syria on this day in 2011. Over 1.5 million students participated in climate change protests across the globe on 15 March 2019.

Let’s have a glance at the historical incidents that occurred today in detail:

1917 – Tsar Nicholas II was forced to abdicate

Tsar Nicholas II was forced to abdicate in the first phase of the Russian Revolution on 15 March 1917. This put an end to the rule of the Romanov dynasty. Nicholas II was the last Russian emperor (1894–1917). He, along with his wife, Alexandra, and their children, was killed by Bolsheviks post-October Revolution.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson gave his ‘We Shall Overcome speech’

Civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in the United States, was halted because of violent opposition. Nearly a week after this, US President Lyndon Baines Johnson delivered his “We Shall Overcome speech” speech on 15 March 1965. During his speech, he introduced voting rights legislation that was passed later that year.

1972 – The Academy Award-winning movie ‘The Godfather’ was premiered to universal acclaim

The Academy Award-winning film “The Godfather” premiered with universal acclaim on this day in 1972. Francis Ford Coppola was the director of this film, and it starred Al Pacino and Marlon Brando.

2003 – Hu Jintao succeeded Jiang Zemin to become China’s President

Hu Jintao succeeded Jiang Zemin to become the President of China on this day in 2003. He was elected as the President by the National People’s Congress. Hu Jintao consolidated his power when he became the named chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in September 2004. He served as the President of his nation from 2003 to 2013.

2011 – Anti-government protests were held in some cities in Syria

Anti-government protests broke out in some cities across Syria on this day in 2011. This was considered to be the beginning of the nation’s civil war. The protests were inspired by a wave of similar demonstrations elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa that started in December 2010.

2019 – Over 1.5 million students participated in climate change protests across the globe

On 15 March 2019, more than 1.5 million students took part in climate change protests across the world as part of “Fridays for Future”. Fridays for Future was a movement started by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.