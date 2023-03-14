On this day: Notable events that happened on 14 March in the past

Various historical events took place today, 14 March. English theoretical physicist Stephen William Hawking died at the age of 76 years on 14 March 2018. Jack Ruby killed Lee Harvey Oswald in the first courtroom verdict to be televised in the US on this day in 1964. Oswald was the one who was suspected of assassinating US President John F. Kennedy. Vladimir Putin, the intelligence officer and politician, was re-elected to a second term as the Russian President on 14 March 2004. Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, the English composer and conductor, died at the age of 81 years on this day in 2016.

Let’s have a glance at the historical incidents that took place today in detail:

2018 – Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76 years

English theoretical physicist Stephen William Hawking passed away at the age of 76 years on 14 March 2018. He was most popular for his work on the physics of black holes and his book A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes (1988). Hawking was born on 8 January 1942 in Oxford, Oxfordshire in England. Primarily, the brilliant physicist worked in the field of general relativity.

1964 – Jack Ruby was found guilty of killing John F. Kennedy’s suspected assassin Lee Harvey Oswald

Jack Ruby was found guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald in the first courtroom verdict to be televised in the US on this day in 1964. Lee Harvey Oswald was the one who was suspected of assassinating US President John F. Kennedy. Guinness World Records termed this incident as the “first known human killing seen live on TV.” According to Ruby, he killed Oswald for sparing the late President’s wife Jacqueline Kennedy from having to testify at Oswald’s trial.

2004 – Vladimir Putin was re-elected as the President of Russia

Vladimir Putin, the intelligence officer and politician, was re-elected to a second term as the President of Russia on this day in 2004. Putin had become the Russian President for the first time in 1999 after the resignation of Boris Yeltsin. He has been continuously serving as the President of his nation till today.

2016 – English composer and conductor Sir Peter Maxwell Davies passed away at the age of 81 years.

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, the English composer and conductor, passed away at the age of 81 years on 14 March 2016. He became one of the influential composers of the 20th century with his powerfully innovative music. Some of his popular works include Second Fantasia on John Taverner’s In Nomine (1964), Revelation and Fall (1965), and Eight Songs for a Mad King (1969).

