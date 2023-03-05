Numerous notable incidents took place today, 5 March 2023. Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin passed away at the age of 74 years on this day in 1953. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made the term “Iron Curtain” popular on this day in 1946. Venezuelan politician Hugo Chávez passed away at the age of 58 years on this day in 2013. Apart from that several other notable events occurred on 5 March, like the Voyager 1 flight by Jupiter’s moon Io in 1979. Let’s have a look at the historical events that occurred on this day in detail:

1946 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill used the term “Iron Curtain”

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill used the term “Iron Curtain” during a speech at Fulton, in the United States’ Missouri on 5 March 1946. The term described the separation of the Soviet Union and its eastern and central European allies from Western countries.

1953 – Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin passed away at the age of 74 years

Former Premier of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin passed away at the age of 74 years on this day in 1953. Stalin was succeeded by Georgy Malenkov. Stalin had served as the secretary-general of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1953. He was also the premier of the Soviet state from 1941 to 1953. For a quarter of a century, he ruled the Soviet Union and turned it into a major world power.

1955 – Chinese author and Nobel Prize Winner Mo Yan was born

Chinese author Mo Yan, who was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize for Literature, was born on this day in 1955. Mo Yan is the author of works like Shifu, You’ll Do Anything for a Laugh, The Republic of Wine and Red Sorghum Family.

1963 – American country and western singer Patsy Cline died

American country and western singer Patsy Cline died at the age of 30 in an airplane crash on this day in 1963. One of Cline’s most famous songs was “I Fall to Pieces”, which continued to be a popular seller for 39 consecutive weeks.

1979 – Voyager 1 flew by Jupiter’s moon Io

On 5 March 1979, the space probe Voyager 1 flew by Io, the innermost moon of Jupiter. Sent by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the spacecraft observed nine active volcanoes on Io’s surface.

2013 – Venezuelan politician Hugo Chávez passed away

Venezuelan politician Hugo Chávez passed away at the age of 58 years on 5 March 2013. Chávez served as the president of Venezuela. He had adopted the populist ideology of “Chavismo”. One key belief of his ideals was that the state should support social welfare programs for its citizens.

