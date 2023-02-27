Various significant events took place today, 27 February. US President George H.W. Bush declared victory in the Persian Gulf War on this day in 1991. The Reichstag (parliament) building in Berlin had caught fire on 27 February, 1933. American journalist Walter Cronkite predicted the Vietnam War to end in a protracted stalemate on this day in 1968. American editor and author William F. Buckley, Jr. died at the age of 82 years on 27 February in 2008. American actor Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83 on this day in 2015. Members of the American Indian Movement took the reservation hamlet of Wounded Knee on this day in 1973. American actress Elizabeth Taylor was born on 27 February in 1932.

Let’s have a look at the various significant incidents that happened today in detail:

1902 – John Steinbeck, American novelist, was born

American novelist John Steinbeck was born in 27 February 1902. He was best known for his novel “Grapes of Wrath”, which came out in 1939. The book talked about the bitterness of the Great Depression decade and encouraged widespread sympathy for the unfortunate situation of migratory farmworkers.

1932 – American actress Elizabeth Taylor was born

American actress Elizabeth Taylor was born in London on this day in 1932. She had given many award-winning performances of emotionally volatile characters. A smooth transition was made by Taylor from juvenile to adult roles in the movies Life with Father (1947), Father of the Bride (1950), as well as An American Tragedy (1951).

1933 – Reichstag (parliament) building caught fire in Berlin

The Reichstag (parliament) building in Berlin had caught fire on this day in 1933. This was a key incident in the establishment of Nazi dictatorship. This act is widely thought to have been contrived by the Nazi government for turning the opinion of public against its opponents and for assuming emergency powers.

1951 – Twenty-second Amendment of US Constitution was ratified

On 27 February 1902, the Twenty-second Amendment in the US Constitution was ratified. The amendment limited the number of terms a US president may serve to two. It was among the 273 recommendations to the US Congress by the Hoover Commission.

1967 – Saint Kitts and Nevis became an independent state

Both colonies of the United Kingdom, Saint Kitts and Nevis along with Anguilla, turned into an associated state with full internal autonomy on this day in 1967. The island of Angullians was allowed to separate from the others after they rebelled in 1971. Saint Kitts and Nevis got their independence in 1983. American journalist Walter Cronkite predicted the Vietnam War to end in a protracted stalemate on 27 February in 1968.

1968 – American journalist Walter Cronkite predicted the Vietnam War to end in a protracted stalemate

American journalist Walter Cronkite broke from his usual objectivity in a news broadcast, and predicted that the Vietnam War could only end in a protracted stalemate on 27 February 1968. He was believed to be the most trusted person in US. His had been credited with changing the opinion of public in the United States regarding the conflict.

1973 – Members of the American Indian Movement took the reservation hamlet of Wounded Knee

A total of 200 members of the American Indian Movement forcefully took the reservation hamlet of Wounded Knee, South Dakota on this day in 1973.

1991 – US President George HW Bush declared victory in the Persian Gulf War

US President George Herbert Walker Bush had ordered a cease-fire at midnight and announced victory in the Persian Gulf War. Persian Gulf War was a conflict initiated by the invasion of Iraq and the occupation of Kuwait in August 1990.

2008 – American editor and author William F. Buckley, Jr. died at age 82

William F. Buckley, Jr., American editor and author, died at the age of 82 years on 27 February 2008. Buckley was an important intellectual influence in politics as the founder and editor-in-chief of the journal “National Review” in 1955. He utilised National Review as a forum for conservative views and ideas.

2015 – American actor Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83

American actor Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83 years on this day in 2015. He was best known for his performance of the stoic, cerebral Mr Spock in Star Trek, a sci-fi TV and film franchise.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.