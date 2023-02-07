The world has witnessed several major happenings and events over the past few decades. From major wars to significant developments in various fields, there have been many world-changing events that played a key role in transforming humankind. Today is 7 February 2023, and thus we bring you a list of some major historical events that took place on this date in the past. It was on this very day in 1964, that the Beatles landed in New York, beginning a craze for their music in the United States. On this day in 1974, the Caribbean nation of Grenada gained independence from the United Kingdom. Take a look at what else occurred today, 7 February:

7 February: Historical events

1940 – Pinocchio’s world premiere

Considered one of Disney’s best-made movies, the animated film Pinocchio premiered on 7 February 1940. The film went on to receive immense acclaim for its brilliant animation and compelling story, becoming a big hit.

1964 – The musical British Invasion began

Later known as the ‘British Invasion’, a musical movement began on this date back in 1964 when the Beatles landed in New York, marking the start of ‘Beatlemania’ on the continent. Two nights after this, their first performance called the ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ was viewed by 73 million people.

1974 – Grenada gained independence from the UK

After decades of colonisation, Grenada, a country in the Caribbean, gained independence from Britain on this date. Notably, Grenada was ceded to the British government by the French in February 1963 under the Treaty of Paris. It was finally in 1974 that the country gained freedom from colonial rule.

1999 – Abdullah II became king of Jordan

Following the death of King Hussein, his son Abdullah bin Al-Hussein became the king of Jordan on 7 February 1999. On the same day, King Abdullah assumed his constitutional powers as the sovereign of the Hashemite Kingdom. Later in June, he was officially crowned as the monarch.

2013 – Mississippi abolished slavery

Becoming the last U.S. state to officially abolish slavery, Mississippi finally ratified the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution on this date in 2013. Earlier attempts to ratify the amendment were made in 1865, which the state then rejected, and then again in 1995. But failure to submit the required documentation meant that the process to ratify the amendment was not recognised until 2013.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.