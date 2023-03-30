On this day: Historical events that occurred on 30 March

Numerous notable events took place today, 30 March. Let’s remember the important events that occurred on this day in the past. Following the signing of the Treaty of Fez on 30 March 1912, France established its protectorate over Morocco. British rock musician Eric Clapton was born on this day in 1945 in Ripley, Surrey in England. US President Ronald Reagan was shot and severely injured by John W. Hinckley Jr. on this day in 1981. The Queen Mother, Elizabeth, died at the age of 101 years peacefully in her sleep at Windsor Castle on 30 March 2002. A law banning smoking in employment places became effective in New York on this day in 2003.

Let’s take a look at the notable incidents that happened today in detail:

1912 – Treaty of Fez set up the French protectorate in Morocco.

After the signing of the Treaty of Fez on 30 March 1912, France established its protectorate over Morocco. However, Moroccan soldiers began a mutiny against their French commanders in Fez on 17 April 1912. General Robert Moinier declared a state of siege, and the mutiny was suppressed by French troops under his command on 19 April 1912. This resulted in the loss of lives of about 800 Moroccans, 13 French civilians, and 19 French soldiers.

1945 – British rock musician Eric Clapton was born in Ripley, Surrey in England

British rock musician Eric Clapton was born on this day in 1945 in Ripley, Surrey in England. He was a very influential guitarist who performed with groups like Yardbirds and Cream before he embarked on a solo career. Some of his popular albums include Slowhand (1977), Backless (1978), and Money and Cigarettes (1983).

1981 – Failed attempt of assassination against US President Ronald Reagan

US President Ronald Reagan was shot and severely injured by John W. Hinckley Jr. on this day in 1981. Hinckley Jr. was trying to assassinate Reagan, just two months following his inauguration as the 40th President.

2002 – Elizabeth passed away in her sleep at Windsor Castle

The Queen Mother, Elizabeth, died at the age of 101 years peacefully in her sleep at Windsor Castle on 30 March 2002. She was the queen consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from 1936 to 1952.

2003 – A law banning smoking in employment places became effective in New York

On this day in 2003, a law came into effect in New York, United States that banned smoking cigarettes in places of employment, including bars and restaurants.

