On this day: Historical events that occurred on 28 March

Various notable events took place today, 28 March in the past and these incidents have played a key role in shaping our history. Let’s remember the historical events that occurred on this day. The name of Constantinople was changed to Istanbul on 28 March 1930. The Nazi documentary Triumph des Willens (Triumph of the Will) was released on this day in 1935 in Germany. Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa was born on this day in 1936 in Arequipa, Peru. Francisco Franco took over Madrid on 28 March 1939. Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th US President, died at the age of 78 years on this day in 1969. Radioactive leakage occurred at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant on 28 March 1979.

Let’s have a look at the historical incidents that occurred today in detail:

1930 – Constantinople renamed Istanbul

The name of Constantinople was changed to Istanbul on 28 March 1930. Built as Byzantium about 657 BCE, the Turkish city had been renamed Constantinople during the 4th century CE after Constantine the Great made it his capital.

1935 – Triumph des Willens, a Nazi documentary, had released in Germany

The Nazi documentary Triumph des Willens (Triumph of the Will) was released on 28 March 1935 in Germany. Directed by Leni Riefenstahl, it was a propaganda film that centred on the 1934 Nazi Party convention at Nürnberg.

1936 – Author Mario Vargas Llosa was born in Arequipa, Peru.

Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa was born on this day in 1936 in Arequipa, Peru. He was awarded Nobel Prize for Literature for his novels about revolution and struggle. Some of his popular novels include La Casa Verde (1966; The Green House) and Los Jefes (1967; The Cubs and Other Stories).

1939 – Francisco Franco took over Madrid

Leader of the Nationalist forces during the Spanish Civil War, Francisco Franco, took over the capital city of Madrid on his way to overthrow the democratic Spanish republic on 28 March 1939.

1969 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th US President, died at the age of 78 years

American military officer and statesman Dwight D. Eisenhower died at the age of 78 years on this day in 1969. Eisenhower served as the 34th President of the United States from 1953-61.

1979 – Radioactive leakage at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant

At the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, an automatic valve was accidentally closed at 4 am, resulting in radioactive leakage on 28 March 1979.

