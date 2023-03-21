Our history is filled with numerous notable events that still hold a great amount of significance. The world witnessed several important incidents on 21 March. Let’s look back in time and remember these historical incidents. The Second Battle of the Somme started, one of the most well-known battles of World War I, started on this day in 1918. The Butler Act was signed into effect in 1925. The US federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed on 21 March 1963. US President Jimmy Carter declared the boycott of the Summer Olympics in Moscow on this day in 1980. Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey posted first public tweet on 21 March 2006.

Let’s have a look at the historical events that occurred today in detail:

1918 – The Second Battle of the Somme started during World War I

Also known as the Battle of Saint-Quentin, the Second Battle of the Somme was a partially successful German offensive against Allied forces on the Western Front during World War I. It began on 21 March 1918 and ended on 5 April in the same year.

1925 – The Butler Act was signed to become a law

The Butler Act was signed into law on this day in 1925. The act outlawed the teaching of evolution in schools of Tennessee, United States. The legislation was at the centre of the Scopes Trial, and was not revoked until 1967.

1963 – The US federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed

The US federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed on 21 March 1963. The prison held some of the most dangerous civilian prisoners, like Robert Stroud and Al Capone.

1980 – US President Jimmy Carter declared the boycotting of Summer Olympics in Moscow

To protest against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, US President Jimmy Carter declared that the United States would boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow on 21 March 1980.

2006 – Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey posted first public tweet

The co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, posted the first public tweet on this day in 2006. Dorsey’s tweet read, “just setting up my twttr.”

2017 – Irish politician Martin McGuinness passed away at the age of 66

Irish politician Martin McGuinness passed away at the age of 66 years on this day in 2017. McGuinness was a member of Sinn Féin, Irish Republican Army’s (IRA’s) politician wing. He played a key role in the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement (Belfast Agreement) of 1998.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.