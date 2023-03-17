Various historical events took place today, 17 March. American amateur golfer Bobby Jones was born on 17 March 1902 in Atlanta, Georgia in United States. The Mothers’ Clinic for Constructive Birth Control in London was established on this day in 1921. Vanguard 1, the first solar-powered satellite, was launched on 17 March 1958. F.W. de Klerk’s reforms were supported by nearly 69 percent of white South African voters on this day in 1992. A fire erupted at the headquarters of Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God in Kanungu, Uganda on this day in 2000. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on 17 March in both Ireland and the United States.

Let’s have a glance at the notable events that occurred today in detail:

1902 – American golfer Bobby Jones was born in Atlanta, Georgia

American amateur golfer Bobby Jones was born on 17 March 1902 in Atlanta, Georgia in US. In 1930, Bobby Jones became the first man to achieve the Grand Slam after he won the four major tournaments of the era in a single year. The tournaments he won were the British Open (Open Championship), the US Open, and the British and U.S. amateur championships.

1921 – The Mothers’ Clinic for Constructive Birth Control in London was established

The Mothers’ Clinic for Constructive Birth Control in London was established by British activist Marie Stopes and her husband. It was the England’s first birth control facility.

1958 – Vanguard 1, the first solar-powered satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida

Vanguard 1, the first solar-powered satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on this day in 1958, and stopped transmitting in 1964. The satellite was small in size, it weighed less than four pounds.

1992 – F.W. de Klerk’s reforms were supported by nearly 69 percent of white South African voters

Almost 69 percent of white South African voters supported the reforms of Former State President of South Africa, F.W. de Klerk, on this day in 1992. These reforms included the repeal of racially discriminatory laws. The reforms had effectively endorsed the dismantling of apartheid.

2000 – A fire erupted at the headquarters of Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God in Kanungu, Uganda

On 17 March, a fire erupted at the headquarters of the doomsday cult Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God in Kanungu in Uganda. Eventually, over 775 bodies, many of which had been poisoned, were found. The cult’s leaders were thought to have killed their followers after a prophesied apocalypse did not take place.

Today – St. Patrick’s Day

According to legend, St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, passed away on 17 March in 461. This is the reason his feast day is now widely observed in both Ireland and the United States every year on this day.

