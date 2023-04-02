Various notable events happened today, 2 April, that have played a key role in shaping our history. Let’s look back in time and remember these historical incidents. US President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress on 2 April 1917 to declare a war against Germany. The film “2001: A Space Odyssey” had its world premiere in Washington, DC on this day in 1968. Argentinian troops seized the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) on 2 April 1982. American organised-crime boss John Gotti was convicted of 13 criminal activities in 1992. Pope John Paul II passed away in Vatican City on this day in 2005.

Let’s have a glance at the historical incidents that took place on this day in detail:

1917 – US President Woodrow Wilson requested Congress to announce war against Germany

US President Woodrow Wilson asked the Congress on 2 April 1917 to declare a war against Germany. Wilson did this to fulfil his injunction that the world needs to be made safe for democracy. His request was supported by Congress, and the United States officially declared war against Germany, marking its entry into World War I.

1968 – Sci-fi film ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ had its world premiere

The movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” had its world premiere in Washington, DC on this day in 1968. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the classic movie set a benchmark for sci-fi films.

1982 – Falkland Islands was seized by Argentine troops

Argentina seized the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) on 2 April 1982, marking the start of war with Britain. The Falkland Islands War was fought between Great Britain and Argentina over the control of Falkland Islands and associated island dependencies in 1982.

1992 – American organised-crime boss John Gotti was convicted of 13 criminal activities

American organized-crime boss John Gotti was convicted of 13 criminal activities on this day in 1992, including the murder of Paul Castellano, obstruction of justice, and racketeering. Gotti faced imprisonment for life for his criminal misdeeds.

2005 – Pope John Paul II passed away

Pope John Paul II passed away in Vatican City on this day in 2005. He served as the head of Roman Catholic Church and Bishop of Rome from 1978. Paul II was also the first non-Italian pope in 455 years, and the first from a Slavic country.

2015 – Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira passed away at the age of 106

Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira passed away at the age of 106 years on 2 April 2015. Oliveira was popular for his self-reflexive and richly meditative movies that were frequently inspired by theatrical works and literature. Some of his popular films include “Aniki-bóbó” (1942) and “Acto da primavera” (1963; Rite of Spring).

