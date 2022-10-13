Since the beginning of the 20th century, several global events have been witnessed in human history. Whether that be the different wars, establishment of global bodies , progress in civil rights, breakthroughs in medicine, technology, and science as well as in other fields, new forms continue to make way, thus sweeping away the old order to transform into new ideologies. Several wars were also witnessed throughout these decades which led to huge loss of life and property. Despite this fact, several innovations and developments that people had never dreamed of also took place, thus changing the world for the better.

While each and every date has its own significance, today let’s revisit some of the historical events on today’s date i.e., 13 October.

Historic events: 13 October

1943

On 13 October 1943, a month after Italy surrendered to the Allied Forces, it declared war on Nazi Germany, which was its Axis powers partner at one time. Notably, then-fascist prime minister Benito Mussolini had been deposed by his own people before the decision.

1958

A famous fictional character from children’s literature, Paddington Bear was introduced to the world on 13 October 1958 in the first book of its kind, A Bear Called Paddington. Since then, he has been featured in over 20 books.

1960

While virtual meetings and debates have recently become a trend, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. However, it was around 60 years back when two major personalities broke that ground by holding a virtual debate from across the coasts. It was John F Kennedy, then a Massachusetts senator, and Richard Nixon, the Vice President who went over to ABC television studios on opposite sides of the country and participated in the virtual debate.

1972

It was on this unfortunate date back in 1972 when a flight chartered by the Uruguayan rugby team crashed into the Andes Mountains of Argentina. Following the intense accident, the wreckage was not found for months. Later it was discovered that the survivors, after finding no rescue, had resorted to cannibalism.

1981

After the assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the people of Egypt approved Hosni Mubarak as the country’s next president on this date.

2010

Thirty-three workers in Chile were rescued from the San Jose gold and copper mine. The rescue efforts, which took place 69 days after the mine collapse, were watched the world over.

