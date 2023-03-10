On this day: Historic events that took place on 10 March

Today, 10 March, has witnessed several significant events in the course of human history. On this day in 1933, the first concentration camp in Germany was opened in Dachau, marking a chain of events that would culminate in the Holocaust. In 1997, the iconic television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered, heralding a new pop culture phenomenon. In 2017, South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of leader Park Geun-Hye, making her the country’s first democratically elected leader to be removed from office. Let’s take a look at the historic events that took place on 10 March:

1933: First Nazi concentration camp opened

Soon after Hitler’s ascension to the post of Chancellor in Germany, the first Nazi concentration camp opened in Dachau. Later on, at least 32,000 people would die at the Dachau concentration camp from malnutrition, disease, physical oppression, and execution. The camp was among the most infamous ones built during the Holocaust, during which six million Jews died.

1969: James Earl Ray pled guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King Jr

James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to assassinating American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. He was sentenced to 99 years in jail. Ray killed the civil rights activist on 4 April 1968.

1997: Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered

One of the pop-culture icons of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer started airing on 10 March 1997. The show starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character Buffy, a high school student who battles vampires, demons and other supernatural phenomena. Created by Joss Whedon, the show was nominated for 14 Emmys during its run, winning two awards.

2006: NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter reached the red planet’s orbit

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) entered Mars’ orbit. The spacecraft studied the red planet’s geology and climate till its final operational orbit on 12 September 2006.

2017: South Korean leader Park Geun-Hye’s presidency ended-

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye became the first democratically elected leader of her country to be booted out of office after the nation’s Constitutional Court upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach her. Park Geun-Hye, who was South Korea’s first female president was accused of abuse of power, corruption and coercion.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.