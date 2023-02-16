Today, 16 November, marks an important day in world history. It was on this day in 1923 that the burial chamber of Egyptian king Tutankhamun was unsealed by Howard Carter, a British archaeologist. The discovery of the tomb in 1922 and the treasure found within it, had generated a lot of curiosity. The discovery is regarded as one of the most famous archaeological finds of the 20th century and contributed immensely to the study of ancient Egypt. Not just this, there were many other significant events that took place on this date. Read on to know more:

1957: ‘Toddler’s truce” ended by BBC and ITV

The British Broadcasting Corporation and ITV ended their policy of no programming between 6:00 and 7:00 at night. The post-war policy, also termed as the “toddler’s truce,” was designed to help parents put their children to bed.

1959: Fidel Castro seized power in Cuba

Communist leader Fidel Castro seized power in Cuba on 16 February 1959. He defeated the forces of US-backed dictator General Fulgencio Batista. Under Castro’s rule, Cuba became the first communist state of the western hemisphere. The move also cooled the country’s ties with the United States, which remain strained till date.

1959: John McEnroe was born

American tennis legend John McEnroe was born in West Germany’s Wiesbaden. Famous for his temper tantrums, racket abuse and temperamental nature, McEnroe became one of the world’s leading tennis players. His rivalry with Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg was also well-known and inspired a movie Borg vs McEnroe. During his career, McEnroe won seven individual Grand Slams (three US Opens, four Wimbledons) and 10 double’s Grand Slams. The American tennis player won 75 matches on indoor carpet from 1983-85, setting a record for most consecutive wins on one surface. This record was broken by Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal in 2007. He retired in 1992. In 1999, McEnroe was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

2005: Kyoto Protocol came into effect

An international treaty aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 41 countries plus the European Union, the Kyoto Protocol came into effect in 2005. Adopted in 1997, it was focused on combating global warming. It is regarded as one of the most significant environmental treaties signed.

