On this day: A look at historic events that took place on 13 January

A series of crucial events over the years marks the day – 13 January as a historic one. On this day in 1942, Henry Ford created the first-ever plastic bodywork of a car. On the same day in 1968, American singer Johnny Cash recorded his album ‘Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison’ live in front of about 2000 prisoners. On 13 January 2012, the Italian cruise ship – Costa Concordia capsized near Giglio Island, resulting in the death of 33 people. On that very day in 2021, Donald Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice.

13 January- Historic Events:

The first-ever plastic car model; 1942:

On 13 January 1942, automotive pioneer Henry Ford built an experimental car model with bodywork made out of plastic formed from soybeans. Compared to conventional steel vehicles, it offered several benefits. The main advantages were that it consumed less fuel, was lighter and had easily replaceable body panels in case of an accident. Ford created a steel structure made of tubes to which he could attach his plastic panels. Unfortunately, then, World War 2 broke out, and car production was put on a halt. Consequently, the plastic Ford was never produced.

Farmers made up a sizable section of Ford’s customers. He was constantly seeking ways to maximise the crop’s utilisation and increase his clients’ profits so they could purchase more tractors. In 1930, he constructed his own Soybean Experimental Laboratory in Greenfield Village, next to his existing factory in Michigan.

Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison was recorded live; 1968:

On 13 January 1968, American singer-composer Johnny Cash recorded his popular album ‘Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison’ live in front of an audience of some 2,000 inmates at the Folsom Prison, California. The performance served as a perfect opportunity for Cash to reestablish himself as one of the influential singers in the country. While working with the United States Air Force Security Service, Cash developed his interest in the Folsom State Prison. His group saw the 1951 movie Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison, directed by Crane Wilbur. The film immensely inspired them to compose a song about prison life. Following the trend, Cash recorded a follow-up album at the San Quentin prison in 1969.

Costa Concordia capsized; 2012:

On 13 January 2012, the Costa Concordia, an Italian cruise ship, carrying 1,023 crew members and 3,206 passengers onboard, struck a rock formation on the sea floor and capsized off Giglio Island several hours after it started the journey from Civitavecchia. The region where the mishap took place was recognised for its rocky cliffs. After spotting one of those formations, Schettino, the captain, ordered a change in course.

However, the Indonesian helmsman sailed the boat in the opposite way due to language issues. According to reports, it took 13 seconds to alter the manoeuvre. Even though the bow eventually swung clear, the boat’s stern struck the reef. The event took the lives of 33 people including 27 passengers, 5 crew and a member of the rescue team.

Donald Trump impeached; 2021:

On 13 January 2021, Donald J. Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice. In the House, 10 members of his party united with Democrats to accuse him of “incitement of insurrection” for his part in encouraging a violent mob that had invaded the Capitol. A single article of impeachment was approved by parliamentarians after they gathered in a structure that had been decorated with bunting for the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.

It forced Trump to be removed from office and barred from ever holding public office again, charging him with “inciting violence against the government of the United States” in his attempt to overturn the election results.

