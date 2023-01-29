On this day: A look at historic events that happened on 29 January

A number of major events that have occurred on the day – 29 January – over the years, have helped it to make a place in the pages of history. On this day in 1919, the US Constitution ratified the Eighteenth Amendment which banned the sale and manufacture of intoxicating liquors. On the same day in 1924, Carl Rutherford, an Ohio native, took the patent of a machine that was used to prepare ice cream cones. Brazilian football legend Romario was born on 29 January 1966. The prolific player later played a pivotal role in Brazil’s fourth World Cup triumph in 1994. On that very day in 2002, former US President George W. Bush characterised the alliance of North Korea, Iran, and Iraq as “an axis of evil.”

29 January – Historic Events:

Prohibition Amendment to the US Constitution; 1919:

On 29 January 1919, the Eighteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibiting the “manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors was ratified. The temperance movement, which believed that prohibiting the sale of alcohol would help ease poverty and other societal issues, worked for decades to establish the Eighteenth Amendment. Although the Eighteenth Amendment did not forbid alcohol consumption itself, it made only the manufacture, distribution, and sale of intoxicating liquors unlawful. It came into effect in the next year.

Patent of ice cream cone-manufacturing machine; 1924:

At the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904, the Menches brothers – Frank and Robert – were hawking ice cream. They ran out of bowls in which they were serving the ice cream. The Zalabia, a flat pastry, was formed into cones by the Menches brothers and thus, they created ice cream cones for the first time. Ohio citizen Carl Rutherford Taylor attended the World’s Fair in the same year. Ice cream and the ice cream cone grabbed his attention. Returning to his homeland, he worked for the next two decades to develop a machine that could produce ice cream cones far more swiftly and cheaply than the Menches brothers’ method.

Finally on 29 January 1924, Rutherford patented his machine and soon established an Ice Cream Cone Company to produce cones. Later, the company was acquired by Norse Dairy Systems.

Brazil legend Romario was born; 1966:

One of the greatest strikers in football history Romário de Souza Faria, known only by his first name, was born on 29 January 1966 in Rio de Janeiro. He was regarded as a maestro of the narrow penalty area, where his quickness over short distances and low centre of mass helped him escape defenders. He was also well-known for his signature toe-poke finish. He was a part of the Brazilian national team which lifted the 1994 FIFA World Cup trophy and was also named the Player of the tournament, receiving the Golden Ball. Romario is still the fourth-highest goalscorer for Brazil with 55 goals in 70 appearances.

Axis of evil; 2002:

Former US President George W Bush, during his State of the Union address on 29 January 2002, termed the alliance of North Korea, Iran, and Iraq “an axis of evil.” He made the remark in an effort to put more international pressure on rogue nations that might use WMD or transfer them to terrorists. Bush said that his administration will take action to stop “dictatorships that support terror” from harming the United States and its allies with WMD, despite the fact that he gave no fresh information regarding the behaviour of these countries. North Korea, Iran, and Iraq, according to Bush, “posed a severe and growing danger” and might provide terrorists access to WMD and missiles, “offering them the means to match their hatred.”

