Our history is filled with numerous notable events that are still remembered because of their significance. Many noteworthy incidents have occurred on this day as well in the past. Navin Field and Fenway Park had their inaugural professional baseball games on 20 April 1912. Miners who were on strike in Ludlow, Colorado were attacked by state’s National Guard on this day in 1914. Polish forces expelled Russia’s Red Army and took over Lithuania on 20 April 1919. Turkey’s Grand National Assembly decided to officially adopt a republican constitution on this day in 1924. Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, was convicted for causing the death of George Floyd on 20 April 2021.

20 April: Historical Events

1912 – Navin Field and Fenway Park had their inaugural professional baseball games

Navin Field, which was later renamed Tiger Stadium, and Fenway Park in Boston both had their inaugural professional baseball games when they officially opened on 20 April 1912. Tiger Stadium ceased operations in 1999, making Fenway Park the oldest baseball stadium still in use in Major League Baseball.

1914 – Miners who were on strike in Ludlow, Colorado were attacked by state’s National Guard

Miners who were on strike in Ludlow, Colorado in the US, and their families were attacked by the state’s National Guard and company guards on this day in 1914. The attack resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including 11 children. This tragic event led to other miners retaliating with violence.

1919 – Polish forces expelled Russia’s Red Army and took over Lithuania

During a dispute over the possession of Vilnius in Lithuania, Polish forces expelled Russia’s Red Army, which had previously removed the newly formed Lithuanian government, and took over the city on 20 April 1919.

1924 – Turkey’s Grand National Assembly decided to officially adopt a republican constitution

As the Ottoman Empire was coming to an end, Turkey’s Grand National Assembly decided to officially adopt a republican constitution on this day in 1924. General Mustafa Kemal, who had previously declared the Turkish republic about six months earlier, was elected as the first president of the republic.

2010 – A tragic explosion took place on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig

On 20 April 2010, a massive explosion occurred on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig, which was located in the Gulf of Mexico, about 66 km away from the coast of Louisiana. This event resulted in the most extensive oil spill in recorded history.

2021 – Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, was convicted for causing the death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, was convicted for causing the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, by kneeling on his neck during an arrest in 2020 on 20 April 2021. Floyd’s tragic death sparked widespread protests against police brutality and reignited attention towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

