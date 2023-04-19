Numerous notable incidents have occurred in the past, and many of them have left a huge impact on our world. Let’s go back in time and remember some of such noteworthy events that happened on this day in the past. American actress Mae West was sentenced to a 10-day imprisonment on 19 April 1927. Warsaw Ghetto Uprising begun on this day in 1943 and lasted till 16 May. India’s first unmanned Earth satellite Aryabhata was launched on 19 April 1975. The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was nearly obliterated by a truck bomb on this day in 1995. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected as a successor of Pope John Paul II on 19 April 2005.

19 April: Historical events

1927 – American actress Mae West was sentenced to a 10-day imprisonment

Mae West, an American actress, was sentenced to a 10-day imprisonment on 19 April 1927 after being convicted of obscenity and “corrupting the morals of youth” for her portrayal of a prostitute in the Broadway play called Sex. The play was written by herself and this incident garnered widespread publicity and brought her national recognition.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising begun and lasted till 16 May.

On this day in 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, a courageous act of resistance by Polish Jews during the Nazi occupation, commenced. It lasted for four weeks until 16 May when it was eventually suppressed.

1975 – India’s first unmanned Earth satellite Aryabhata was launched

India’s inaugural satellite, the Aryabhata spacecraft, that was named after the renowned Indian astronomer, was entirely designed and manufactured within India. It was launched into orbit on this day in 1975, using a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar.

1995 – The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was nearly obliterated by a truck bomb

The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was nearly obliterated by a truck bomb on 19 April 1995. This was considered to be the most devastating act of terrorism in US history at that time. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of 168 lives and left over 500 individuals injured.

2005 – Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected as a successor of Pope John Paul II,

Following the death of Pope John Paul II approximately two weeks earlier, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was chosen as his successor and took on the name Benedict XVI on this day in 2005.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.