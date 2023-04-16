Our history has been shaped by various noteworthy events. These historical incidents have made such a significant impact on our world that they are still remembered today. Let’s take a look back in time and remember some of the most important events that happened today, 16 April in the past.

On this day in 1912, Harriet Quimby, an American aviator, made history by becoming the first woman to successfully fly across the English Channel. Psychedelic properties of LSD were discovered by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann on 16 April 1943. A group of 16 European nations established the Organisation for European Economic Co-operation (OEEC) on this day in 1948.

16 April: Historical events

1912 – Harriet Quimby’s historic flight across English Channel

On this day in 1912, Harriet Quimby, an American aviator, made history by becoming the first woman to successfully fly across the English Channel. Despite challenging weather conditions with heavy overcast, Quimby piloted her French Blériot monoplane from Dover, England to Hardelot, France.

1943 – Psychedelic properties of LSD were discovered by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann

The psychedelic properties of LSD were first discovered by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann on 16 April 1943. He had first synthesised the LSD in 1938.

1948 – OEEC was established by a group of 16 European

Following the aftermath of World War 2, a group of 16 European nations established the Organisation for European Economic Co-operation (OEEC), later known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The body was formed on this day in 1948 with an aim of revitalising the economy of Europe.

1962 – Walter Cronkite became the news anchor for CBS Evening News

Walter Cronkite, an American journalist, assumed the role of anchor for the CBS Evening News on 16 April 1962 and held the position for close to 20 years. He had earned the reputation of being widely regarded as “the most trusted man in America.”

2003 – Michael Jordan concluded his professional career in the NBA

Michael Jordan, concluded his professional career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the age of 40 years on this day in 2003. Michael Jordan is widely recognised as the greatest player in the history of basketball.

