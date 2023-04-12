On this day, 12 April: Significant events that took place on this date in the past
Read about the historic events that took place on 12 April.
The development of human civilisation over countless years has left behind immutable recordings of key events. On some particular dates throughout the year, a number of noteworthy historical happenings, incidents, and events have taken place.
People must be aware of these occurrences in order to raise awareness and maintain a high knowledge quotient because history keeps reinventing itself. Speaking of which, today, we will discuss some significant historical occurrences that took place on 12 April in the past. From the launch of NASA’s Columbia into space to Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human in outer space, a lot took place on this date.
12 April: Historical events
1945 – Franklin D. Roosevelt’s demise
1961 – Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space
On 12 April 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin scripted history by becoming the first human in outer space. Travelling in his Vostok 1 spacecraft, Gagarin made a 108-minute orbital flight.
1981 – Launch of the first space shuttle
On 12 April 1981, the American space agency NASA launched ‘Columbia’ from the Kennedy Space Center. Columbia historically became the first space shuttle to reach space. After orbiting the Earth 37 times, the orbiter returned back on 14 April 1981.
1983 – First African American mayor of Chicago was elected
Marking a milestone in the history of Chicago,
Harold Washington after defeating Epton became the first African American mayor of Chicago. It was with the efforts of the city’s Black community who came together to elect their first Black mayor. Days after this, on 29 April 1983, Washington was sworn in as the mayor, a position which he served till 1987, before passing away suddenly in November of the same year.
2014 – Valparaíso fire
Propelled by high winds, a massive wildfire spread through parts of the port city of Valparaíso in Chile. The fire which eventually became the largest fire in the city’s history destroyed several thousand homes and claimed the lives of at least 16 people before it was extinguished.
