Various notable events have occurred in the past that have shaped our history. Numerous such significant incidents have taken place today, 11 April in the past. Let’s go back in the history and have a look at these crucial incidents.

US President Harry S. Truman had fired General Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War on 11 April 1951. The trial of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi leader, started in Jerusalem on 11 April 1961 for his part in the Holocaust. Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States (now Cape Canaveral) on this day in 1970. The President of Uganda, Idi Amin, fled Uganda on 11 March 1979 when Tanzanian-led forces were getting close to capital Kampala.

11 April: Historical Events

1951 – US President Harry S. Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur at the time of Korean War

On 11 April, 1951, President Truman removed General Douglas MacArthur from his job as commander at the United Nations and US forces during the Korean War, and people soon found out about it. Many Americans were unhappy to hear this news.

1961 – The trial of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi leader, started in Jerusalem.

The trial of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi leader, started in Jerusalem on 11 April 1961 for his part in the Holocaust, which was Nazi extermination of Jews at the time of World War 2. From 11 April to 15 December, 1961, Eichmann had his trial and was given the death penalty, which is the only time an Israeli court has done so. On 31 May, 1962, Eichmann was hanged, and his ashes were thrown into the sea.

1970 – Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States

Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States (now Cape Canaveral) on this day in 1970. It was supposed to be the third mission to land on the moon, but the mission had to be aborted. It was because while the astronauts were on their way, one of the tanks that held oxygen exploded.

1979 – President of Uganda, Idi Amin, fled the nation

The President of Uganda, Idi Amin, left the country on 11 March 1979 when Tanzanian-led forces were getting close to capital Kampala. Idi Amin was known for his cruel actions, which led people to call him the “Butcher of Uganda.”

2013 – Maria Tallchief, one of the greatest ballerinas in the US, died at the age of 88 years

Maria Tallchief, a ballerina from United States, died at the age of 88 years on this day in 2013. Her exquisite technique turned her into one of the greatest ballerinas in the US.

