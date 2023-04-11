On this day, 11 April: Have a look at some major incidents from the past
US President Harry S. Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War on 11 April 1951. Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States (now Cape Canaveral) on this day in 1970.
Various notable events have occurred in the past that have shaped our history. Numerous such significant incidents have taken place today, 11 April in the past. Let’s go back in the history and have a look at these crucial incidents.
US President Harry S. Truman had fired General Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War on 11 April 1951. The trial of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi leader, started in Jerusalem on 11 April 1961 for his part in the Holocaust. Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States (now Cape Canaveral) on this day in 1970. The President of Uganda, Idi Amin, fled Uganda on 11 March 1979 when Tanzanian-led forces were getting close to capital Kampala.
11 April: Historical Events
1951 – US President Harry S. Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur at the time of Korean War
On 11 April, 1951, President Truman removed General Douglas MacArthur from his job as commander at the United Nations and US forces during the Korean War, and people soon found out about it. Many Americans were unhappy to hear this news.
1961 – The trial of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi leader, started in Jerusalem.
The trial of Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi leader, started in Jerusalem on 11 April 1961 for his part in the Holocaust, which was Nazi extermination of Jews at the time of World War 2. From 11 April to 15 December, 1961, Eichmann had his trial and was given the death penalty, which is the only time an Israeli court has done so. On 31 May, 1962, Eichmann was hanged, and his ashes were thrown into the sea.
1970 – Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States
Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida in the United States (now Cape Canaveral) on this day in 1970. It was supposed to be the third mission to land on the moon, but the mission had to be aborted. It was because while the astronauts were on their way, one of the tanks that held oxygen exploded.
1979 – President of Uganda, Idi Amin, fled the nation
The President of Uganda, Idi Amin, left the country on 11 March 1979 when Tanzanian-led forces were getting close to capital Kampala. Idi Amin was known for his cruel actions, which led people to call him the “Butcher of Uganda.”
2013 – Maria Tallchief, one of the greatest ballerinas in the US, died at the age of 88 years
Maria Tallchief, a ballerina from United States, died at the age of 88 years on this day in 2013. Her exquisite technique turned her into one of the greatest ballerinas in the US.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NASA restored the Apollo Mission Control to its iconic 1969 Moon landing era
More than $5 million was raised, most of it donations, whereas the city of Webster kicked in $3.5 million.
Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world
The three astronauts will return exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
From Titanic to A Beautiful Mind: Here are Oscar-winner James Horner's best compositions
On Monday, the Oscar winning composer died at the age of 61 in a plane crash near Santa Barbara. Here are some of his best compositions.