When you open a browser to search for something today (8 March), you'll find a Google Doodle that exhibits an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the daily lives of women across cultures.

On International Women's Day, Google has paid tribute to women from all cultures across the world who play multiple roles ranging from a caring mother to a working professional.

Each illustration portrayed in the Doodle is united by the common thread of how women stand up for themselves, their families, and their communities, from a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic imparting her skills to the next generation.

Today’s Doodle on Google was illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer and her team comprising mostly women. When she was asked what this doodle aims at making people think and feel, she replied that she wanted the women around the globe to feel “seen and valued for whatever they’ve been doing and are doing right now.” She went on to explain how hard pandemic has been specially for women.

When asked what she wanted people to think and feel from this doodle, she said she wanted women all around the world to be recognised and respected for whatever they've done and are doing right now. "Getting up in the morning and getting through the day," she continued, describing how difficult the pandemic has been for women in particular. Taking care of themselves and others, doing the dishes, keeping on to a job or letting it go. Since the beginning of the pandemic, those really simple things have been a major piece of effort.

Maer explained that every woman has a purpose in life, no matter how big or small it is; what matters is that they all deserve respect, whether they are a stay-at-home mom or the CEO of a company.

