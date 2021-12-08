Omicron, Dalgona and Cheugy among the most mispronounced words this year; all you need to know

The British Institute of Verbatim Reporters and language learning platform Babbelhas carried out a research to identify the most mispronounced words of the year 2021

The British Institute of Verbatim Reporters (BIVR), which captions and subtitles real-time events on television and in courtrooms, has carried out research to identify the most mispronounced words of the year 2021. The research was carried out by the BVIR alongside the language learning platform Babbel.

From the new found COVID-19 variant Omicron, to the famous Dalgona candy and even the popular singer Billie Eilish's name, many interesting words have made it to the list of most mispronounced words this year.

The research was conducted on members of the BIVR and takes a look at words which proved toughest for newscasters to pronounce. Since several words do not originate from English, newsreaders found it challenging to pronounce the words while reporting sports events or viral internet trends.

Here is a list of words that have made it to this year’s most mispronounced word category. Have you been pronouncing all of them correctly?

Dalgona (tal-goh-NAH) – This honeycomb candy, made from baking soda and sugar was shown in the popular Korean drama series Squid Game. Instead of pronouncing the ‘K’, a ‘T’ and ‘G’ sound has to be produced while saying Dalgona.

Eilish (EYE-lish)– The American singer Billie Eilish was nominated for the Grammy Awards Album this Year and it was found that newsreaders had difficulty in pronouncing her last name.

Giorgio Chiellini (Jyor-jyo-kyi-lee-nee) – The Italian footballer met with a thigh injury this year and was ruled out of Italy’s World Cup qualifiers, thereby making headlines and giving a tough time to news anchors who struggled to pronounce his name correctly.

Nusr-Et (Nus-Ret) – Popularly known as ‘Salt Bae’, this famous chef has been in the news for his steakhouse restaurant and expensive food.

Cheugy (CHOO-gee) – This word is used to mock or dismiss anything which is uncool or outdated in terms of fashion trends.

Dogecoin (DOHJ-coin) – The cryptocurrency grabbed attention this year after being popularised by Tesla chief, Elon Musk. Musk's tweets about the digital token sent its value soaring recently.

Glasgow (GLAHZ-go) – The Scottish city hosted a United Nation’s Climate Conference this November and was mispronounced by the current American President, Joe Biden, and also by the former president Barack Obama.

Omicron (AH-muh-kraan/ OH-mee-kraan) – Identified in November as a new coronavirus variant, Omicron has been named after the Greek letter O. The pronunciation of this word differs in US and UK.

