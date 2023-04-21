Oliver Dowden named British Deputy PM after Dominic Raab quits
Raab’s resignation led to a mini reshuffle in the British Cabinet with Alex Chalk, a former junior minister in the Ministry of Defence replacing him as Justice Secretary and Oliver Dowden being named UK's Deputy PM
London: The British government on Friday named Oliver Dowden as the deputy prime minister, replacing Dominic Raab who resigned earlier in the day following an investigation into claims that he bullied colleagues.
As UK’s deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab had no formal powers but often stepped in for prime minister Rishi Sunak if he was away from parliament or incapacitated.
Oliver Dowden currently serves as cabinet office minister in Sunak’s government. He was previously chairman of the Conservative Party but resigned from that post last June after two crushing by-election defeats for the party.
In the same announcement, lawmaker Alex Chalk was appointed new justice minister, a position which was previously held by Dominic Raab.
Raab’s resignation led to a mini reshuffle in the British Cabinet with Alex Chalk, a former junior minister in the Ministry of Defence replacing him as Justice Secretary. Chalk’s appointment on Friday makes the Cheltenham MP the 11th person appointed Justice Secretary since the Conservatives came to power in Britain in 2010.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who was earlier criticised for not sacking his deputy despite the ongoing probe into his behaviour with subordinates and officials accepted Raab’s resignation earlier in the day with what he called “great sadness”.
Raab, who was known to be a staunch ally of Indian-origin Sunak put in his papers earlier in the day accepting the findings of the investigation led by Adam Tolley KC. His resignation dealt a major blow to Sunak who will now have to answer crucial questions over his judgment in permitting Raab to hang on to his post.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
British PM Rishi Sunak’s wife earned Rs 68 crore in dividends from Infosys
Sunak is a British national, while his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in Britain for a period of up to 15 years, has been a divisive issue in the UK
PM Modi dials UK’s Rishi Sunak, reviews progress in trade, agrees on need to hasten FTA
The two leaders agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, which has been stalled for some time and has seen many deadlines elapse
UK’s Labour Party gears up for local polls with scathing ads targeting PM Sunak, wife Akshata
The election campaign, often billed as a precursor to the general election likely next year, has become heated with Labour accusing Sunak and the governing Conservative Party of being responsible for the tough consequences of the cost-of-living crisis on voters