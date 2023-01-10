Old video of heavy storm spinning ferris wheel like windmill in Italy goes viral

Time and again the internet has brought forth videos showing how heavy storms wreak havoc on normal life. From destroying the entire establishment, and damaging crops to posing a great risk to human life, history holds the evidence that to what extent heavy storms have caused the destruction. Giving glance to the same, an old video of an extremely violent storm has resurfaced on the internet. The video, which has left social media in shock, belongs to Italy and shows the impact of the terrifying storm on a giant ferris wheel. The shocking footage that belongs to the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino, occurred last year when a violent storm marked an end to the brutal heatwave in Italy. At that time, the situation turned so severe that the government put the region under Yellow alert after winds were gushing at the speed of 170 km/h.

The now-viral video was re-shared by the historical meme page on Twitter called Historic Vids on 9 January and revealed the exact location of the incident. The viral video opens by showing an amusement park, which is not clearly visible because of the horrific speed of the wind. The video shows a ferris wheel moving uncontrollably, seemingly spinning like a windmill. According to the media reports, no one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but the cameras around the region captured many cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it all out of control. While sharing the video, the meme page wrote in the caption, “Ferris wheel in Piombino, Italy, as winds reach 170 km/h.”

Originally the video was shared in August last year by Tuscany’s Regional President Eugenio Giani. While posting the same video Giani wrote, “A Piombino during the passage of the violent storm front.”

Needless to say, the video has left a legion of users in shock. Several took to the comments section and called it to be a nightmare, while many shared their own experiences. One user commented, “Damn, someone obviously forgot to lock the ferris wheel in before running for cover. I’m a carnie & have seen tornadoes rip through fairgrounds. It’s terrifying!!!”

Another commented, “Is there no breaking/locking mechanism or did they fail? Thinking of how this might compare to runaway wind turbine situations in windy conditions.”

It even sparked a meme fest in the comments section.



So far, the video has been played more than two million times and has garnered over 47 thousand likes.

