Plastic waste is an unavoidable part of modern life. Every day, we see tonnes of bottles, cutlery and other objects made from plastic being thrown away. These non-biodegradable objects cause immense harm to the environment. While the world is slowly figuring out ways to tackle plastic pollution, an invention by French ocean explorer and ecologist Yvan Bourgon, could help in this endeavour.

Bourgon’s Manta boat can help with plastic waste polluting the oceans. The invention is the first factory boat in the world to collect and process micro-plastic waste from the sea and use it as fuel. An animated video of the Manta Boat’s operations has been shared on social media by Now This News.

The clip shows the Manta, a 56-metre (183 foot) long catamaran moving through the water and picking up waste. The boat will pick up and process any plastic over 10 millimetres from the top one metre of the water. It will have the capacity to pick one to three tons of plastic per hour.

The boat’s creators claim that it will sort the plastic waste manually then convert it into a synthetic gas that works as fuel. The catamaran will be propelled by a combination of electric motors and high-tech sails. It will also be outfitted with wind turbines and solar panels. Coupled with the energy generated from the plastic, the boat will be able to operate without fossil fuels.

The video was shared with the caption, “Check out this boat concept that is designed to clean up ocean trash and turn it into power.”

Watch the video here:

Check out this boat concept that is designed to clean up ocean trash and turn it into power ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/JkhUtfLDCY — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 8, 2023

The clip garnered a variety of reactions with many people praising the concept.

The boat is still in the concept stage, but Bourgon is hopeful that it could help in tackling the issue of plastic pollution. According to the inventor, just 400 of these boats could clean up a third of the ocean’s plastic waste, according to his statement to the World Economic Forum in 2021. Bourgon and his team are hopeful that a working prototype can be launched in 2024.

Notably, this video is actually from 2021 and is going viral once more.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.