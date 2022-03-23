OIC meet: China discusses its historical relations with Muslims, avoids Uyghur issue

Reports have highlighted that Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang have been ill-treated by the Chinese authorities over the years

Islamabad: China took part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting here though it is not a part of the OIC, and discussed the historical relations that China and the Muslims share but avoided talking about the Muslim Uyghurs.

Reports have highlighted that Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang have been ill-treated by the Chinese authorities over the years.

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, OIC said in a statement.

The meeting took place alongside the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the historical relation that China and Muslims share and also talked about different ways to promote bilateral dialogue and cooperation in political, economic, cultural, education, health and inter-civilization dialogue issues.

They also talked about the area of cooperation, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, between China and other member states.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed the positive role of OIC in working as the bridge between China and the Muslim world.

OIC's Secretary-General praised China for participating in the OIC meeting. The two parties also exchanged their views on a set of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The summit is taking place under the theme, "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development."

Pakistani media said that over 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session. Although the meeting is being convened to promote OIC efforts in Afghanistan, Pakistan is likely to rake up the issue of Kashmir even as it fails to speak about Shia Muslims in the country.

