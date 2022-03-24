OIC irrelevant, Pakistan its manipulator: India slams Kashmir reference at Islamic nations group's Islamabad meet
In a strongly-worded response to the OIC statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said references have been made to India and are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation
New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at OIC's references to Kashmir in statements adopted at its meeting in Islamabad, saying these "demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and role of Pakistan as its manipulator".
In a strongly-worded response to the OIC statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said references have been made to India and are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation.
He said the "absurdity" of OIC commenting on the treatment of minorities at the instance of "a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan", is so evident.
Bagchi said countries associated with this exercise should realise its impact on their reputation.
"The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator," he said.
"References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident. Nations and Governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation," he added.
Bagchi was responding to media queries on references to India in the statements and resolutions adopted at the OIC meeting in Pakistan.
India had on Wednesday rejected the "uncalled reference" to Jammu and Kashmir by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony of the OIC.
Bagchi had said matters related to the union territory "are entirely the internal affairs of India" and added other countries including China have no locus standi to comment.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Kulgam; third local panchayat member killed in a month
On 9 March, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar and on 2 March, an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar was killed in Kulgam
Interview with Anupam Kher | ‘No government should be able to stop The Kashmir Files now’
If Anupam Kher was the face of a common man’s anger against a corrupt and slothful system in the award-winning Saraansh in the ’80s, then he is now the soul of a whitewashed genocide in The Kashmir Files.
Four JeM terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, say police
This comes a day after two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district's Chewa Kallan area, while another was apprehended alive