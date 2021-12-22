Ohio man nabs thief fleeing with elderly woman's purse, awarded Citizen’s Award

Security footage showed Pat Goins shopping at a Lemon Township Kroeger store when a man snatched her purse and fled. On hearing her plea for help, 27-year-old Deshawn Pressley chased and nabbed him

An Ohio man’s prompt action has helped an 87-year-old woman from being robbed and the man is being honored by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for his Good Samaritan deed.

The incident took place at around 11 am when the elderly lady, Pat Goins, was shopping at a Lemon Township Kroeger store on 5 December. While she was at her task, a 58-year-old man identified as Derek Vaughn snatched the old woman’s purse from her shopping cart and absconded with it.

The woman immediately cried for help and on hearing her plea, 27-year-old Deshawn Pressley, who was in a different aisle in the store, ran behind the thief and chased him till he reached the parking lot. Pressley was quick to nab the offender and retrieve the old lady's purse.

A security footage of the parking lot shows Pressley chasing Vaughn and preventing him from getting away with the purse. According to an Indian Express report, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said that the Good Samaritan wrestled with the suspect until the law enforcement came. Watch the video here:

A hero in Ohio chased down a man who snatched a purse from an 87-year-old woman. The sheriff honored Deshawn Pressley with the Citizen's Award. pic.twitter.com/zXcr92HgW5 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 20, 2021

The thief was later arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

Goins said that the robber did not attack her but only wanted the 60 dollars present inside her purse, as reported by Daily Mail. Once Vaughn was caught, other shoppers were extremely angry at his theft attempt and asked him to apologise to Goins.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office presented Pressley with a Citizen’s Award for his courageous act and the ceremony was attended by Pat Goins. Calling Pressley her 'hero', the old lady said she was glad that Pressley won this award.

The Sheriff also mentioned that Pressley made everyone in the country proud by his brave attempt. Pressley, on the other hand, said that he was glad to have helped Goins as she was a wonderful lady. He added that he went after the thief because his grandmother had taught him to have a heart and help every other woman, no matter what her age is. The 27-year-old further said that he was thankful to his grandmother for instilling good values in him.

Both Pressley and Goins are elated to have found a friend in each other and have plans to go on a dinner date and remain in contact.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.