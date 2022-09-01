Ohio man escapes death after getting stung '20,000 times' by bees

The tragic incident occurred when Austin Bellamy climbed a tree to help a friend trim its branches

An Ohio man is on a road to recovery after being stung approximately 20,000 times by bees while cutting tree branches last week. He also ingested about 30 of them and faced kidney failure.

The tragic incident occurred when Austin Bellamy climbed a tree to help a friend trim its branches. During this, he accidentally cut into a nest full of African killer bees, his mother Shawna Carter wrote on a GoFundMe page, created to raise funds for his medical expenses.

As per WXIX-TV report, Austin’s grandmother Phyllis Edwards and his uncle Dustin Edwards were a witness to the incident. They watched the entire episode unfold as they were also under attack, due to which Phyllis and Dustin were not able to scale the ladder.

Phyllis shared, “I was going to try and climb the ladder to get to Austin… but I couldn’t get to him because I was surrounded in bees.” Further, she narrated how the 20-year-old tried to anchor himself down, but unfortunately failed.

After much effort, a firefighter from Ripley Fire Department named Craig, was able to rescue Austin following which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Austin, on 31 August, woke from a medically-induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. It is expected that he will make a full recovery soon.

Talking to People, Austin’s mother Shawna Carter shared the sight of her son after the African killer bees attacked him. She explained, “It looked like he had a black blanket on his head down to his neck, down to his arms.” As Austin had ingested around 30 bees, the doctors had to suction bees out of him.

Carter was thankful to the firefighter who helped her son, just in time. Expressing her gratitude towards “Austin’s angel”, she said, “When I think of Craig, Craig is a lifesaver… He’s Austin’s angel.”

