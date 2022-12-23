Nurses and paramedics across UK mull more strikes in 2023

London: Health workers of the United Kingdom on Friday said that they would go in for a fresh round of strikes in January, with their long-running dispute over wages and conditions with the British government set to continue into 2023.

The new strike dates will put more pressure on Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which is already hit by staff shortages and record backlogs.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the media that he was disappointed about the disruption caused by the agitation by paramedics, adding that he was trying to “make the right long-term decisions for the country for everybody’s benefit.”

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said thousands of its members would strike again on January 18 and 19 over pay after walking out on two days in December.

“I do not wish to prolong this dispute but the Prime Minister has left us with no choice,” RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said on Friday.

Dates for strikes to be carried out by nurses’ unions in Scotland are also expected to be announced in January 2023 after they voted to reject a pay offer from the Scottish government this week.

Ambulance workers represented by the GMB union scheduled a new date for action on January 11 after suspending another walk out later this month.

