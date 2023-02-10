Number of Chinese migrants illegally crossing into the US skyrockets by over 700%

New Delhi: Over 700% more Chinese migrants entered the US illegally in the final three months of 2022 than in the same period the previous year, according to a new data provided by the Customs and Border Protection.

In the final quarter of 2022, Customs and Border Protection detained 1,862 Chinese nationals who were attempting to cross the US-Mexico border. Only 229 migrants were apprehended at the southern border.

Data shows that since February 2021, the number of illegal Chinese migrants have been steadily rising each month.

The number of Chinese nationals entering the US illegally during the current fiscal year, which began in October, is expected to surpass the total number of people apprehended throughout the entire year 2022, reported the New York Post.

According to the CBP data, only 1,970 illegal immigrants from China were apprehended at the southern border during the entire fiscal year 2022. The majority of those caught were single adults.

Fox News reported that 15 Chinese nationals, with ages ranging from their 20s to their 50s, were being held in the Rio Grande Valley sector as of Wednesday.

Three Chinese nationals were apprehended in Texas last week after paying human smugglers $35,000 each. Chinese nationals are typically charged a higher rate by these smugglers, according to Fox News.

Those seeking asylum are released into the United States on their own recognisance and given a court date for their immigration hearings.

At the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security is alert for potential Chinese spies and other national security threats.

