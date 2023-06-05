NSA Ajit Doval meets US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin, discusses ways to boost cooperation in maritime, military, aerospace

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin met in New Delhi and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in maritime, military and airspace technologies.

As per sources to News18, Doval and Austin also discussed ways for greater transfer of technology, co-production and indigenous building capacities in line with Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The two leaders also discussed ensuring that countries in different regions – Middle East, South Asia and South East Asia and Indo-Pacific retain their freedom of action in line with their national priorities and are not coerced into poor choices.

They also talked about ways to take a strategic approach to global challenges through government, people to people and societal relations.

At their meeting, Doval and Austin maintained India and the US focus on trusted sources of supply, resilient supply chains, and greater industry-to-industry partnerships.

Austin’s two-day tour to New Delhi over couple of weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington during which the two sides are expected to unveil initiatives to expand the India-Us global strategic partnership.

Austin also held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and said that the India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rule-bound Indo-Pacific region.

During a media briefing earlier today, Austin said India and the US have decided to establish an ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation. He also described the India-US global strategic partnership as the “cornerstone” of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Our partnership is continuing to grow rapidly and we are looking at expanding the defence industrial cooperation,” Austin said.

With inputs from agencies

