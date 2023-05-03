Now, this US School bans students' backpacks over gun fear

After a student brought an Airsoft gun to class, a Florida elementary school has banned backpack use for the remainder of the academic year.

Parents at Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary were notified Monday night by recorded message that a first-grade kid had just brought an Airsoft gun to school.

“A pupil arrived at school with an unacceptable item. The inappropriate item was a small black Airsoft BB gun, the warning stated.

With three and a half weeks left in the academic year, Marion County Public Schools reported that the no-backpack policy went into effect on Tuesday.

The 7-year-old girl’s parents, Joe and Kristin Katich, said they found out about the inappropriate item from their daughter mere hours before the school informed them of the incident.

The problem, according to Kristin, is not the Airsoft gun; rather, it would be just as simple to bring a real weapon into class, she told FOX 35 Orlando.

She claimed that because of the incident, her daughter was afraid, and they pulled her out of school.

When guns are reported on campus, administrators and school resource officers “take immediate action,” according to a representative for Marion County Public Schools, and they have “lots of decisions and determinations to make” before informing parents.

The spokeswoman stated, “While this investigation may have taken longer than others, the administrators had to make sure protocol was followed and information was verified.

This was the third occurrence of a student bringing an inappropriate object to campus that has been reported so far this academic year. There is no information on the other two objects brought before.

