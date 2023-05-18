Now, Russians want to send stray dogs to Ukraine warfront

During a parliamentary session, Russian lawmaker Fedot Tumusov put forward a highly unusual suggestion to bolster Russia’s military forces by utilizing “aggressive” stray dogs as assets.

Tumusov’s proposal, reported by The Moscow Times, highlighted the presence of cynologists in the country who possess the expertise to train dogs in various skills.

He suggested that after a brief training, the strays should be deployed in Special Military Operation zones for tasks such as rescuing wounded individuals and participating in mine clearance.

According to reports, many Russian towns and cities have problems with rejected pets and street dogs that hunt in packs.

Given this, Russian parliament was giving a first reading to legislation allowing ‘euthanasia’ of homeless dogs.

But senior pro-Putin MP Fedot Tumusov, 67, demanded ‘large and aggressive’ strays should be trained by specialists for war work.

Dogs were deployed by the Red Army in the Second World War, he said, and strays should be mobilised.

Tumusov, an economics professor who represents the world’s coldest region, Yakutia, in the Russian parliament, has been sanctioned by many Western countries including Britain and the US for his pro-war rules.

The video of Tumusov’s proposition caught the attention of Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, who shared a clip on Twitter accompanied by a comment expressing his astonishment at the perceived level of absurdity in Russia.

In case you were wondering about the level of insanity in Russia: Russian MP suggested training aggressive stray dogs and sending them to the "special military operation" zone – to de-mine and carry the wounded. pic.twitter.com/HvW0s3e0Oo — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 17, 2023

While Ukrainian soldiers have not engaged stray animals for combat purposes, a report by AFP revealed that some soldiers have found solace in the companionship of these animals.

According to reports, Russia has shown previous interest in utilizing animals for military purposes. In April 2022, the Russian military employed specially trained dolphins to safeguard a naval base in the Black Sea, as reported by the United States Naval Institute.

