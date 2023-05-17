Now Kim Jong-un has eyes in the sky

North Korea’s Supreme leader, Kim Jong-un’s fresh photographs revealed that he has examined the country’s first military surveillance satellite and has reportedly authorised its “future action plan.”

On Tuesday, Kim convened a meeting with the “non-permanent satellite launch preparatory committee” before personally observing the satellite, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Approximately one month earlier, Kim had announced the completion of the satellite’s construction and approved its launch.

This declaration followed Pyongyang’s claim of successfully testing a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which constituted a significant advancement in its prohibited weapons programs.

Notably, Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and space launch capabilities often share underlying technologies.

The satellite’s appearance seems to feature a polygonal cylindrical shape, wrapped in golden insulating foil, and equipped with solar panels. The released photographs have been partially obscured.

A month prior, Kim had been photographed at the “National Aerospace Development Administration” (Nada) standing in front of a screen displaying something similar in shape, also blurred.

According to KCNA, after gaining a comprehensive understanding of the committee’s work, Kim proceeded to inspect the military reconnaissance satellite designated as “No 1.”

The satellite has reportedly completed its final general assembly check and space environment test, preparing it for loading.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of heightening what he labeled as “confrontational actions” against North Korea. He affirmed his country’s commitment to exercising its right to self-defense.

According to KCNA, Kim subsequently granted approval for the preparatory committee’s future action plan.

The development of a military reconnaissance satellite was highlighted as a crucial defense undertaking by Kim in 2021.

In December 2022, North Korea announced that it had conducted a significant final-stage test for the satellite’s development, aiming to complete it by April of the following year.

However, South Korean experts promptly raised doubts about the validity of North Korea’s claims, citing the poor quality of the black-and-white images purportedly obtained from the satellite. Pyongyang has not disclosed a specific launch date, although Kim mentioned in April that the satellite would be launched as scheduled.

In 2022, North Korea declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power, effectively closing the door on denuclearization negotiations.

North Korea perceives these exercises as practice runs for an invasion and has characterized them as high-intensity drills that simulate a full-scale war against Pyongyang.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.