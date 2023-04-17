Not okay to hate mathematics: PM Rishi Sunak to set up review to tackle ‘anti-math mindset’ in UK

London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s answer to boosting the country’s economy is to make math mandatory for students.

Sunak will hold a review meeting today to ensure that students till the age of 18 get some kind of math education in schools, without an A-Level in the subject compulsory.

Taking an aim at tackling an “anti-math mindset” in Britain, the expert-level meeting will consider what math skills are required for students and whether a new math qualification is necessary for the nation.

The UK is the only country that has not made mathematics mandatory for children.

On Monday, Sunak is expected to deliver a speech that will attack a “cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at maths.” The prime minister believes that this belief is “putting children at a disadvantage” by depriving them of the analytical skills required in the workplace.”

“My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some nice-to-have. It is about changing how we value maths in this country,” he added.

The plan of action

Rishi Sunak, on Monday, will be speaking to an audience of students, teachers, and business leaders where he will deliver more information about his plans to make mathematics a requirement.

For the purpose of implementing the plan, Labour leaders will also look at ways to employ more math teachers in schools.

The panel will also review the system of countries that have high rates of numeracy and consider whether a new math qualification is required for school students, reported BBC.

“We simply cannot allow poor numeracy to cost our economy tens of billions a year or to leave people twice as likely to be unemployed as those with competent numeracy,” Sunak is expected to say.

Hailing Sunak’s efforts, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, Mary Bousted said that his plans are “laudable” but warned that they would be “thwarted unless he faces up to the reality of the state of education in England”.

UK students most anxious about mathematics

A 2021 survey by global math EdTech called Cuemath found that students in the UK are most anxious about math as a subject than in other 20 participant countries.

“The results reveal that it’s common for students to stress over maths studies and to not believe in their own abilities. In recent years, the child mental health crisis in the UK has become an increasing concern, with five students in every classroom of 30 now thought to have a mental health problem,” the survey revealed.

It showed that students feel anxious about math from a very young age and the fear peaks at the age of 14-15 years. Also, anxiety is more common among girls than boys.

The founder of Cuemath, Manan Khurma, believes that the high rate of anxiety among UK students may have roots in “an outdated approach to maths teaching generally, a culture less focused on excellence in these subjects, and a shortage of role models.”

“The UK education system is one of the most respected in the world, yet it is also very traditional,” Khurma said.

He added, “The way maths is taught and learned in UK schools can contribute to the subject being perceived as complicated, and one in which only smarter students should hope to succeed.”

