'Not My King': Anti-monarchy group's chief released a day after arrest in UK

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony was celebrated by some and protested by others. One such anti-monarchy group called Republic found itself on the wrong side of the law after its head Graham Smith was arrested by police for demonstrating. Smith, however, has now been released from jail.

The anti-monarchy group Republic is fighting to get an elected head of the state. Members said that Smith, the group’s chief executive, was released some 16 hours after he was first detained.

He was one of more than 50 people held using new powers rushed into law this week by the UK government to crack down on protests by direct action groups.

Not many welcomed the move by the Metropolitan police to arrest people including volunteers of a local women’s safety team that the force supports.

According to a month-old report by Daily Mail, the protestors had planned to throw rape alarms to spook horses taking part in the parade, which included military bands.

The newspaper also reported that climate change activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’ were also planning to disrupt the King’s coronation.

Just Stop Oil members were among those picked up on Saturday.

Republic’s Smith, who last week told reporters he and other members had no plans to disrupt the procession. The protest went ahead, with opponents waving “Not My King” placards and booing.

He tweeted, “I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”

I’m now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues. Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK. I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name. — Graham Smith 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@GrahamSmith_) May 6, 2023

Human rights groups likened the arrests to those in authoritarian states but police defended their tactics, claiming it was “proportionate… in line with relevant legislation” after public concern.

London has been repeatedly targeted in recent years by direct action groups.

Hardline interior minister Suella Braverman promised police more powers to stop protesters using “guerilla tactics”.

With inputs from agencies

