Not just Putin, PM Narendra Modi's India First policy and leadership has been praised by several world leaders

This note attempts to briefly highlight the global praise that has been heaped on India due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comprehensive and multi-faceted foreign policy at the centre of which are the interests of India and her people.

Prime Minister Modi’s policy of putting ‘India First’ has ensured that in the interests of Indian citizens, be it at home or abroad, every step is taken, every partner is engaged and no stone is left unturned.

His personal and dynamic relations with many global leaders have ensured that India has robust relations with foreign nations even when they may not be on friendly terms with each other.

Foreign leaders praising Prime Minister Modi and his policies

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

India has walked a great development path from being a British colony to its modern state: President of Russia Vladimir Putin at Valdai International Discussion Club meeting

A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a true patriot of his country.

We have special ties with India that are build on the foundation of the really close allied relations lasted for decades: President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something.

2. Joe Biden, President of the USA

In a QUAD meeting closed to the Public, US President Joe Biden praised Modi and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by saying that PM Modi’s success has shown the world that democracies can deliver.

3. Barack Obama, President of the USA (Former)

In a brief 166-word plaudit that Barack Obama wrote in the TIME magazine profiling PM Modi he said, as a boy, Narendra Modi helped his father sell tea to support their family. Today, he’s the leader of the world’s largest democracy, and his life story – from Poverty to Prime Minister reflects the dynamism and potential of India’s rise.

“to help more Indians follow in his path, he’s laid out an ambitious vision to reduce extreme poverty, improve education, empower women and girls and unleash India’s true economic potential while confronting climate change,”

He continued, “like India, he transcends the ancient and the modern – a devotee of yoga who connects with Indian citizens on Twitter and imagines a digital India.”

He also added, “Prime Minister Modi recognizes that more than 1 billion Indians living and succeeding together can be an inspiring model for the world.”

4. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan (Former)

Date 12 December 2015

Prime Minister Abe commended Prime Minister Modi’s strong initiatives such as “Make in India,” “Digital India,” “Skill India,” “Clean India” and “Smart City”. Prime Minister Abe also expressed his intention to support India’s efforts by sharing its advanced skills and technologies and through active mobilisation of the Japanese public and private sector involvement, including Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Prime Minister Abe briefed Prime Minister Modi on his efforts to create a “society where all women shine,” including by hosting “WAW!”. Prime Minister Modi expressed that the target regarding the quantitative share of generic medicines in Japan would be an excellent opportunity for collaboration between Japanese and Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Abe committed $12 billion to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative that aims to transform India into a global design, manufacturing, and export hub.

You’ve also had a long association with Mr Modi in particular and you’ve known him since the time that he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, can you tell us about your engagements and interactions with him and I ask this because when two leaders meet there’s a lot of talk about personal chemistry how much does personal chemistry how big a role does it play in international diplomacy.

We’ve spent quite a bit of time talking to each other and attending to other matters around our diplomatic activities so the relationship goes deep and so does our understanding towards national security. The world issues that we need to all collaborate solve together are very much what brings us together, keeps us united and I respect Prime Minister Modi for the fact that he’s a quick decision maker he has the power to make things happen.

5. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK (Former)

3 November, 2021 – COP 26 Summit

We should unite across the planet to tackle climate change and there is one guy who particularly knows how to do that, who shares that agenda and who understands that a single hour of sunshine provides enough energy to power the whole human activity on earth for a year – the one man who understands that so well and has achieved absolutely extraordinary things in his own country of India, is the Prime Minister of India – there is One Sun, One World, One Grid and One Narendra Modi….

6. Emmanuel Macron, President of France

French president Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations General Assembly praised PM Modi’s approach and his ‘Not an era of war’ message to Russian President Putin. He called it the right approach.

7. Goh Chok Tong, Prime Minister of Singapore (Former)

The former Singapore prime minister in 2018 publicly recognized Narendra Modi’s ability to engage multiple centres of the world and articulate a common vision.

8. Naftali Bennett, former Israeli Prime Minister

You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party.

You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party: #Israel's PM Bennett to PN Narendra Modi

9. Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Date: September 4, 2022

“I really would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister that during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland to shelter. But when you evacuate your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home. So it is really… You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank Prime Minister for this initiative.”

10. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan (Former)

August, 2022

Imran Khan played a video of India’s Foreign Minister in a mega-rally at Lahore and said that when India was asked to not procure oil from Russia, India did not accept since procuring oil at lower rates is in the best interest of Indian citizens. He added, “This is what an Independent Nation is.”

Imran Khan observed that India and Pakistan became independent simultaneously and yet India has travelled far ahead. He noted that India is a self-respecting nation that cannot be dictated terms by a foreign nation if it is a super power.

Speaking on corruption and the fact that the corrupt keep their properties outside Pakistan, Former Pakistani prime minister gave the contrasting example of Prime Minister Modi’s regime standing against corruption when he said “Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi have outside India?”

Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/O7O8wFS8jn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2022

In a tweet, Imran Khan said, “Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy.”

11. Hugh Hilton Todd, Foreign Minister of Guyana

The Guyana foreign minister heaped praise on India’s foreign policy and said that on many occasions India has outstripped multilateral institutions when it comes to a global rules-based order and the welfare of the people.

12. Scott Morrison, Ex-Prime Minister, Australia

Event: India administers 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines

Quote: “Congratulations to my friend and his government for administering 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A huge achievement. India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad to expand vaccine access across the Indo-Pacific.”

13. Abdulla Shahid, UNGA President

Event: India administers 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines

Quote: 281 days to get 1 billion vaccinated. This is indeed spectacular. Congratulations to the people of India and Prime Minister for this outstanding achievement. This only gives hope that we can get the world vaccinated.[2]

14. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica

Event: India administers 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines (on Twitter)

Quote: I Congratulate @narendramodi for leading India into a massive vaccination campaign and successfully administering over 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Together, we must work closely in our fight against the global pandemic.

What is Prime Minister Modi’s ‘India First’ Policy?

With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, India’s foreign policy has involved an interlinking of international relations and strong internal growth.

Under his leadership, India’s foreign policy evolved into a more dynamic and creative idea where the first priority was that of furthering India’s interest and second, of enhancing the idea of cooperative development.

Today, India has a policy of multi-alignment.

At the core is Prime Minister Modi the statesman and the positive results achieved from events as diverse as the ‘Howdy Modi’ gathering in the US, the Mamallapuram summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping or a summit like the one in Vladivostok with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

In West Asia, Prime Minister Modi encourages cooperation with Iran while simultaneously engaging Saudi Arabia, Israel and also, Palestine.

Almost everywhere the result is invariably the same – the issues pertaining to mutual benefits are furthered while those that may lead partnerships astray are addressed adequately to reach an understanding that ensures a commitment to finding the solution.

Similarly, it was a result of this ‘India First’ Policy that Prime Minister Modi pushed for setting up hotlines with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine even while conflict raged between the two nations since he wanted to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine. As a next step, Prime Minister Modi was able to successfully get both leaders to agree on establishing safe corridors and zones for the swift evacuation of Indian students.

One common thread in his approach was ‘India First’, which allowed him to engage with partners who may have their own rivalries or differences – like in the case of Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Palestine, Iraq-Iran, Qatar-Saudi Arabia; all of him may have or have had their differences but engage with India with complete enthusiasm.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, it was Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic relations with world leaders that led to the establishment of safety bubbles between India and other nations and enabled the Modi Government to bring back Indians stranded abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Prime Minister Modi has taken more active and understanding stands on international issues that concern India and/or its vicinity which has resulted in a bold and outcome-driven foreign policy.

Early in his tenure, he visited all Central Asian countries and engaged proactively with West Asian nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Oman. It may very well be the result of this new push that The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) invited India’s Foreign Minister to address it for the first time.

Theb impact of the ‘Modi way’ on our international relations

Today, India is being recognised and appreciated around the world for the massive strides it is taking for making the lives of Indian citizens more prosperous.

India is engaging with a plethora of nations, either as part of a larger grouping such as QUAD, BRICS, BIMSTEC or G20 – or as individual parties in a strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi believes that a secure India that is confident of its place in the world will be able to deal with peers and competitors from a position of strength.

One common thread in his approach was ‘India First’, which allowed him to engage with partners who may have inter se rivalries or differences. His counterparts also showed sensitivity towards his approach. Besides his inimitable persuasion power, they were convinced about his strong beliefs and sincere intentions.

The Sabka Saath approach has been catapulted into a ‘One World’ approach governed by the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam and the catalyst has been none other than the Indian prime minister. In this scenario where India is emerging as a leader – be it vaccines or renewable energy – and nations around the world – big or small – are eager to establish long-lasting and mutually beneficial foreign relations with India.

In Ukraine, students and citizens of many other nations were reported to have used the Indian Tricolour to ensure that they too received safe conduct out of conflict areas.

